It’s time for boxing, the sanctioning bodies, and the fans to collectively come together, and demand that boxers who continually fail drug testing, be banned from the sport! In the early morning hours this past Saturday, the president of the WBC confirmed that Alexander Povetkin had failed his second random drug test through the VADA testing agency, in the last six months. After failing a test before his much anticipated bout with Deontay Wilder, which forced that title fight to be scrapped. Povetkin was allowed to keep his status in the WBC rankings, which is a joke in itself, but was then allowed to schedule a fight with Bermane Stiverne, with the winner getting a title shot at the WBC heavyweight title that Wilder currently holds. Povetkin failed one of his random drug test for the banned substance Ostarine, which has effects similar to anabolic steroids, and has been banned since 2008.
The fight which was to take place in Russia, was cancelled, and both fighters will lose the purse they were scheduled to make. Yes, Povetkin should be banned for life, and never be allowed to ply his trade again.
What incentive do these fighters have to stay clean, if they never get more than a slap on the wrist? Boxing must get it together and become far more unyielding in its punishments for failed test. Everyone loses in these situations. The sport of boxing loses potential big fights, the fans also lose out on these fights they’ve looked forward to for months, to years. The fighters lose large sums of money, not only from losing their purse because the fight is scrapped, but the money that’s spent preparing for their fight. The punishment for failing drug test needs to become so harsh, it can actually become a deterrent. These fighters should literally get one shot, fail that test and you lose years off your career. Fail a second test and you’ve lost all rights to ever fight again. These changes need to happen ASAP, and Alexander Povetkin should be the first to feel the wrath.Contact the Feature Writers