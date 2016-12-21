Super Welterweight WBA-NABA USA Champion John “The Phenom” Vera to Defend his Belt against Salim Larbi in an Action Packed Night of World-Class Boxing
WHAT: Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ) make their return to Phoeniz, AZ
with an exhilarting night of boxing entertainment featuring world class fighters and local town heros in a variety of weight classes bringing nothing but blood, sweat and dedication to the action packed arena.
The main card and title fight will feature undefeated John “The Phenom” Vera (15-0-0, 10KO’s), southpaw from Fort Worth, TX defending his WBA-NABA Chamionship title against Salim Larbi (20-6-2, 7KO) from Cambrai Nord France, by way of New York.
Vera upset Phoenix local Joey Ruellas (10-2-1,4KO) on September 30th in Las Vegas, NV when the Referee stepped in and called a stopage to the fight, giving John Vera yet another TKO victory in the 6th round and skyrocketing Vera in the WBA rankings to 14th in the world. Larbi, just coming off of loss against Mark Deluca (16-0-0, 10KO) back in May, is now on a mission to prove that his aggresive style of boxing can stop Vera in the ring which will give the fans the thrilling fight of the night.
RJJ will showcase Phoenix heros on January 27th, packing the Celebrity Theaters and giving the Arizona fans a night of local heros, knockouts and thrills, Andrew “Hurricane” Hernandez (16-5-1, 7KO) will make his way back in the ring as RJJ’s
Co-Main event, with another hometown fan favorite, Kennan Carbjal (12-2-1, 6KO) as well as Cesar Allen Vallenzulea (13-4-1,4KO) and Ryan Ridell (2-0-0,1KO).