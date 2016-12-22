I may be the minority but I think a fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 48-1-1, 34 KO’s and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 36-0, 33 KO’s can wait if we can get a matchup between Jermall Charlo, 25-0, 19 KO’s and Canelo prior. On December 10th, we witnessed the best Jermall Charlo we’ve ever seen in his statement knockout of Julian “J Rock” Williams, 22-1-1, 14 KO’s. Charlo was stoic from the beginning with only one thing on his mind, domination. Constantly controlling the center of the ring refusing to break ground. Williams had his moments during the fight, though nothing more than moments, even seemingly stunning Charlo on a couple of occasions. That was far from enough. Charlo was able to drop Williams with a laser-precision jab in the second round, proving that perfect timing can counteract speed. The jab hurt Williams and it wasn’t a fluke as Charlo dropped Williams two additional times in the 5th round to secure the technical knockout victory. The on again–off again fight was compelling from the time it was announce. Business has been done and we now move on.
Canelo Alvarez, currently injured until early 2016, is a bonafide superstar in the world of boxing. He was able to get 52,000 people to come watch him against a virtual no-name earlier in 2016. Triple G is the reigning Middleweight, 160 pounds, champion and Canelo has maintained that he is a Junior Middleweight, 154 pounds, though he regularly fights at 155 pound catchweights. According to Golden Boy Promotions, the fight between Canelo and “GGG” will happen in September of 2017. In the meantime Canelo, coming off of his injury, will likely fight at least once prior to the “GGG” fight. Once he accepts that fight at 160, that will likely be the end of the days in which we see Canelo fight below the Middleweight limit. After his victory over Williams, Charlo made it clear that he was on the verge of moving up to Middleweight but would stay at Junior Middleweight if only he could secure a fight with Canelo.
Boxing fans have been craving a fight between Canelo and Golovkin for a while now. The question is after such a brilliant performance from Charlo in the Williams fight, would fans be willing to risk in the chance of potentially not seeing Triple G Vs Canelo in late 2017 if they had the opportunity to see Canelo vs Charlo in early or mid 2017? I say risk because of the fact that Charlo is very much a live dog in the Canelo fight. He’s bigger, faster, and likely stronger than Canelo. His frame would suggest that he’s better served for 160-168 pounds and would likely be even better at those weights. Also, Charlo doesn’t come close to bringing in the fan interest of “GGG” at this point. That being said, a win over Canelo could potentially launch Charlo himself into super-stardom and have fans craving for a match between Charlo and Golokvin. That’s the part that peaks my interest and the part that may be the turn-off for others who are dead-set on getting Canelo Vs Golovkin. Ultimately, I just want to see good fights and have no doubt that a Canelo Vs Charlo fight would be a boxing fans delight.Contact the Feature Writers