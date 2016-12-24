The end of the year is just around the corner, which means the 2016 boxing calendar is almost complete. We already have a few tantalizing matchups scheduled for the 2017 calendar. So, it’s that time of the year that we should reflect on the year in boxing, and hand out the year end awards.
Performance of the Year
Terrence Crawford 12 round unanimous decision over Viktor Postol. Crawford put on a boxing clinic, dominating Postol, who was not only an undefeated champion, but the consensus second best fighter in the 140 pound division.
Runner up: Jermall Charlo 5th round KO over Julian Williams.
Promoter of the Year
Matchroom Promotions Eddie Hearn. The UK boxing scene is the life’s blood of boxing and can claim to have been so for a few years now. Many of boxing’s champions, best fighters, and best matchups are a direct result of Eddie Hearn.
Runner up: Bob Arum/Top Rank.
Prospect of the Year
Anthony Joshua. Joshua is the current IBF heavyweight champion, so this may be a confusing choice, so let me explain. Joshua came into the 2016 boxing year with only 15 fights under his belt. He was most definitely still in the prospect stage of his career. An extreme case of luck had Joshua fighting the newly crowned IBF champion Charles Martin in the 4th month of the year. Joshua completely skipped contender stage and went from prospect in the span of 4 months. He proceeded to win the heavyweight championship in dominant fashion, then would breeze through his next 2 opponents. Setting up a massive showdown with former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko.
Runner up: Callum Smith Super Middleweight.
Knockout of the Year
Deontay Wilder’s 9th round KO over Artur Szpilka. The most brutal knockout of the year, and by far the most impressive. Szpilka folded like an accordion from a massive straight right from Wilder. He was knocked unconscious and had to be taken out of the ring on a stretcher.
Runner up: Hassan N’Dam 1st round KO over Alfonso Blanco.
Trainer of the Year
Shane McGuigan, trainer of Carl Frampton, David Haye, and George Groves. All three fighters were a combined 8-0, as well as one of these three being a strong contender for fighter of the year.
Runner Up: N/A, as no other trainer should be in the running.
Breakout Fighter of the Year
Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk burst on the scene in the cruiserweight division and has in the year 2016, established himself as one of, if not the top fighter/champion in the weight class.
Runner up: Joe Smith, JR.
Upset of the Year
Julius Indongo 1st round KO over Eduard Troyanovsky. With this upset performance, Indongo put his name in the discussion for not only upset of the year, but knockout of the year as well.
Runner up: Joe Smith, JR.’s 1st round KO over Andrzej Fonfara.
Fight of the Year
Keith Thurman 12 round unanimous decision over Shawn Porter.
Runner up: Andre Ward Vs Sergey Kovalev
Fighter of the Year
Carl “The Jackal” Frampton. Frampton started the year with a dominant performance over Scott Quigg in a super bantamweight title unification bout. That fight alone could potentially put him in the conversation for fighter of the year. Frampton would launch himself to the top of the list, in a fight of the year contender. Moving up a weight class, Frampton would challenge Leo Santa Cruz for his WBA featherweight title. This was a great back and forth fight with both Frampton and Cruz showing tremendous heart and effort. With wins over two undefeated fighters, and championship victories in two different weight classes. Carl Frampton should be the unquestioned fighter of the year
Runner up: Terrence "Bud" Crawford