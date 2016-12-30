By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
“Irish” Teddy Mann, 27-15, 14 KO’s was a former world-rated middleweight boxer during the late 1970’s-early 80’s. Mann, who grew up in the Forked River section of Lacey Township, New Jersey while very young, developed a lifelong love for the sport of boxing. As an amateur, he was able to build an impressive record and fight some of the toughest competitors including A.A.U. Champion, Curtis Parker and several other golden gloves champions.
After turning pro on August 24,1977, Theodore A. Mannschreck, shortened his name to Mann after his manager Carmen Graziano recommended for him to do so. One of the most memorable victories for “Irish” Mann was his seventh-round knockout over Frankie Suarez for the Florida State Middleweight title in October of 1978 in Orlando.
On May 5, 1979, “Irish” Teddy Mann scored an 8th round technical knockout over Archie Andrews. Andrews had earned the nickname Archie “The Caucasian Killer” because of the number of promising, up and coming, Caucasian boxers that he had previously knocked out. However, Mann would have none of that at the Spectrum that night.
Things were looking very bright for the young Irishman after beginning his career 18-1; however, Mann’s fortune seemed to take a downward turn after his unanimous decision loss to Bennie Briscoe at the Spectrum in Philadelphia (PA) on September 11, 1979. During the contest, Mann sustained an injury to his right hand (one that would hamper his career) and had a rely on his strong left jab to stay competitive throughout the bout. Despite looking as though he ran out of energy late in the contest, Briscoe, who was able to hold off Mann in the final two rounds, would win comfortably on all three judges’ scorecards (48-43, 47-42,47-43).
After a win over Tony Tassone in his next fight, the “Irish” Mann would suffer three consecutive losses in a row and would lose six of his next eight fights. Facing good young prospects, Mann would drop unanimous decisions to the likes of John LoCicero, Ernie Singletary, Mickey Goodwin, and an undefeated Bobby Czyz.
On February 23, 1981, in Atlantic City, the 19-year old future world champion Czyz would outhustle the 29-year old crafty veteran over eight rounds to pick up a decisive victory. With twenty-five seconds left in the first round, a left hook from the younger and quicker Czyz would send Mann to the canvas for the first time in his career. Mann, who held a reach advantage over his opponent, was consistently caught with Czyz’s sneaky right hand counter punches and left hooks to the head and body early on in the bout. Despite, walking away with the victory, Czyz’s face looked battered at the end of the contest, as Mann rallied late and began landing right hands of his own.
After dropping a unanimous decision to Vinnie Curto at the Boston Garden in June of 1981, Mann would reel off five straight victories in a row. One of the highlights of Mann’s career came when he pulled of an upset over Robbie Epps (who entered the bout 30-1) on March 20, 1982 in Atlantic City. With the stunning victory, Teddy was finally able to break into the world ratings as legitimate contender for the title. Ring Magazine would rank Mann as high as number #7 in the world in the middleweight division.
Teddy was never able to capitalize on his big upset, but would instead suffer a string of losses in a row. Following his win over Epps, Mann would lose back-to-back ten-round unanimous decisions to young prospects James Green and John Collins. Future world champion Doug DeWitt would register the first stoppage victory over the Irishman in the very next fight.
On October 20, 1982, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY, the referee would halt the fight after five rounds when the bloodied and battered “Irish” Teddy Mann appeared to have absorbed too much punishment from the younger and stronger DeWitt. Despite the lopsided nature of the fight, Mann stood right of DeWitt and was willing to trade blows with his opponent.
On May 27, 1983, future world championship contender Juan Roldan would hand Mann another ten-round decision loss to his record as the Argentinian would dominate the contest in Providence, R.I. However, Mann would return to Atlantic City less than three months later and secure the last victory of his career with a ten-round points decision over Dwight Walker. A split-decision loss to world contender Robbie Simms and two more losses would send the “Irish” Mann into retirement.
Mann, who retired on November 30, 1984, was a fan favorite at many of the places that he fought at including New York City's Felt Forum, Philadelphia's Spectrum, and Atlantic City's Resorts, Caesar's Harrah's, Sand's and Tropicana Casinos. On November 9, 1995, "Irish" Teddy Mann was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.