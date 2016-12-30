By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR Readers, I am sorry for my absence as of late and trust me, I missed all of you who write in when Bradley posts my column on Ringside Report. Also, to the folks who email me to see if I am doing OK when you don’t see a “Packy’s World” on RSR for some time. At my age of 40, (OK so I hit it twice and add some more) life throws you curveballs to the bagels that years ago, I could have knocked out the park.
Enough of ole Packy. Did you have a good Christmas? My Sadie has been on a Gin Rummy tear as of late over these yentas in her club, I will tell you that.
So, without any more wait, let’s get to some boxing….
Gennady Golovkin – Danny Jacobs… Listen, I like both of these guys, but mark my word, “GGG” is stopping Jacobs in 9 rounds via a devastating knockout. End of story…
Fighter of 2016… Love him or hate him right now, Andre Ward gets the nod because in a fight that I also feel he lost to Sergey Kovalev by decision, (he wasn’t a judge) he got the W in the most significant fight of 2016! Andre sign for the rematch and prove you deserve the spot!
Oscar De La Hoya… You make me sick! Get your fishnets on because you are acting like a little girl by letting your Golden Goose Alvarez not face “GGG”.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… Bradley’s father loved bringing in the New Year with humor, food and lots of his crew around him. Sadly, 2017 will be the 19th year he left us to that big boxing ring in the sky, but we will raise a glass to him as the ball falls in Times Square, as we always do.
Happy New Year… To all my beloved RSR readers around the world, I wish you & yours a truly Happy New Year in 2017.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award goes to Dak Prescott. To all of those folks who say "We Want Romo", Romo my bagels! Prescott is the real deal, a team leader and a young man with a lot of class. Mark my word, he will take Dallas to the Super Bowl and put a ring on his finger in 2017.