By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Last night in Las Vegas Nevada Rhonda Rousey returned to the ring after a yearlong absence after being knocked out by Holly Holm. In UFC 207, she faced bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes for her 135 LB championship at the T-Moblie Arena.
In just 48 seconds, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight when Nunes rocked Rousey with right hands along the fence. Rousey did not go unconscious, as she did from Holm’s infamous head kick, but she was essentially out on her feet. It is the fastest knockout finish of Nunes’ career.
Floyd Mayweather, JR. who listened to many Rousey nut huggers say “she would KO him in a boxing match” has to be laughing all the way to the strip club right now!
To the folks on Social Media who called the fight “FIXED”, you can fuggedaboutit!
Nunes put an old fashion beat down on Rousey and you can bet, this is the end of her UFC career.