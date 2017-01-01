By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
Friday, from the Ariake Colosseum, in Tokyo, Japan, two-division world champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, 12-0, 10 KO’s stopped Kohei Kono, 32-10-1, 13 KO’s in the sixth-round of an all-Japanese clash to defend his WBO Super Flyweight title. The biggest secret in boxing, Inoue dominated the contest from opening bell and demonstrated why he is on the verge of gaining worldwide recognition as one of the best fighters in the world.
In the third round, Inoue began stringing together stinging combinations. Kono, unable to avoid punishment, kept busy but started to feel the weight of the champion’s incoming punches. “The Monster”, who jabbed well throughout the fight, pounded the former WBA Super Flyweight titlist with right hooks in the fourth round. By the end of the round, Inoue was tagging the challenger with combinations. In the fifth, the champion landed a devastating right uppercut that shook Kohei badly. In the sixth round, Inoue, utilizing his jab effectively, doubled his left hook to level Kono. Apparently thinking the contest was over, Inoue leapt on to the corner to celebrate, only to be waved back in. “The Monster” wobbled Kono with a left hook and then followed with big rights that sent his victim crashing to canvas.
Inoue is aiming at a showdown with WBC Super Flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez, who is considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, which would be one of the most appealing fights to make in the super-flyweight division.
Also on the card, super bantamweight contender Ryo Matsumoto, 18-1,16 KO’s stopped Victor Uriel Lopez, 10-6-1, 4 KO’s, avenging the only loss on his record. Lopez had scored a technical knockout victory over Matsumoto back on May 8th in Toyko.
On the undercard, IBF light-flyweight champion Akira Yaegashi, 25-5, 13 KO’s defended successfully against Wittawas Basapean 31-6, 12 KO’s.
Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata advanced to 12-0, 9 KO’s knocking out Bruno Sandoval 19-2-1, 15 KO’s.
London 2012 bronze medalist Satoshi Shimizu 2-0, 2 KO's won his second professional contest halting Carlo Demecillo 6-4, 1 KO.