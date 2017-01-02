GYPSYKING ✔ @Tyson_Fury
This belt can only be won & lost in the ring,as I haven’t lost in the ring I will continue to hold her with pride, @ringmagazine heavyweight
6:08 AM – 2 Jan 2017
Tyson Fury SHOCKS Boxing World with Comments on Twitter – Breaking News
