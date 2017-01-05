Midtown MMA brings the octagon ring back to Eugene, Or on Jan. 28 presenting the biggest Mixed Martial Arts fight card the city has ever seen. Headlining Midtown Throwdown 10 is a professional heavyweight championship bout between the Pacific Northwest’s #19 Jimmy Jennett and #6 Anthony “The Joker” McDonald. And in the co-main event, former middleweight champion Justin Ellis battles Hank Turner for Midtown’s middleweight title. Midtown Throwdown 10 also features a women’s strawweight championship fight between deaf fighter #4 (Utah) Aubree “The Silent Assassin” Thompson and #28 (Nevada) Cheyenne “The Warrior Princess” Vlismas, along with, a welterweight title fight between #3 Raymond “Boom Boom” Hill and #5 Aaron Bowles. Tickets are available online now at Midtownthrowdown.com.
Who: Oregon’s best mixed martial arts fighters, including Eugene’s very own Anthony “The Joker” McDonald and Jimmy Jennett.
What: Midtown Throwdown 10: Jennett vs. McDonald
When: January 28, 2017
Where: Lane Events Center, Eugene, Oregon.
Why: Come watch these titans clash in Eugene’s most anticipated Mixed Martial Arts rematch between Anthony “The Joker” McDonald and Jimmy Jennett, this time for the heavyweight championship. Also, fans can witness Aubree “The Silent Assassin” Thompson attempt a run at history as she fights for the women’s strawweight championship to become Midtown’s first two weight class champion.