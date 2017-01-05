Following the outstanding response from fans and media of the announcement to their World Middleweight Championship battle set for Saturday, March 18 at Madison Square Garden, Unified Middleweight World Champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO), GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (36-0, 33 KO’s) and WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger, Brooklyn’s DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, (32-1, 29 KO’s) will hold press conferences in New York City and Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, respectively.
The championship event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.
WHO: GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, Unified Middleweight World Champion
DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, WBA Middleweight Champion
ABEL SANCHEZ, Trainer of Golovkin
ANDRE ROZIER, Trainer of Jacobs
TOM LOEFFLER, Managing Director of K2 Promotions
KEITH CONNOLLY, Team Jacobs
WHAT: Coast to Coast Press Tour
WHEN/WHERE:
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Madison Square Garden Arena
New York, NY
Enter through South Concierge located at the main entrance 32nd and 7th
11:30 a.m. ET – Media Arrival
12:00 p.m. ET – Press Conference
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
The Conga Room at L.A. LIVE
800 W. Olympic Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11:30 a.m. PT – Media Arrival
12:00 p.m. PT – Press Conference
Golovkin and Jacobs have an extraordinary, combined 35 consecutive knockouts heading into this highly anticipated battle.