Team Rouse Kickboxing is back with a new card on January 21st at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, Oklahoma. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling Randy Rouse at (918) 214-2333. “Bad” Brad Berkwitt will be the Ring Announcer once again, so come on out for a night of great fights…
January 5th, 2017 Bad Brad
