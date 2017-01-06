Have you ever been struck by lightning? I haven’t, though I imagine that’s what it may feel like when in the ring and taking shots from Gervonta “Tank” Davis, 16-0, 15 KO’s. Hailing from rugged Baltimore, Maryland, Davis is a star in the making currently fighting at super featherweight, 130 pounds. Davis seems to have all the right players in his corner to ensure this becomes fact given that he’s promoted by Floyd Mayweather, JR. via his Mayweather Promotions banner, and as many in the sport of boxing, managed by the elusive Al Haymon. Of all the fighters within the Mayweather Promotions stable, Davis seems to be the most promising.
Currently, Davis’ resume isn’t littered with big names but when you’ve knocked out 15 of 16 opponents, individuals aren’t exactly lining up to get in the ring with you. 2017 and beyond should be the year he reaches the masses on grander heights as the ‘major’ networks have really started to take notice. Davis will be plying for his first title shot when he takes on Puerto Rico’s Jose “Sniper” Pedraza, 22-0, 12 KO’s. Tank Vs Sniper couldn’t be a more fitting namesake for the matchup. The fight takes place on January 14, 2017, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will be televised live on Showtime as the co-main event to the Badou Jack Vs James DeGale unification fight.
Pedraza will have his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Super Featherweight title on the line and given the trajectory of each fighter’s career, this will likely be the stiffest test for each.
Davis has such an explosive combination of speed and power that one would forget that he’s essentially considered a prospect. After January 14th, that may no longer be the case. I wouldn’t be shocked if the moment brings out the absolute best Gervonta Davis that we’ve ever seen. How the fight plays out will be up to him. From what we’ve seen so far, he seems to have the tools that lead one to believe that this is his coming out party and regardless of Pedraza’s record and experience, a championship is destined for Davis. It will be up to Pedraza to not let the moment get to him and sway him from his game plan as a win over Davis is sure to open the eyes of many pundits. It will all come down to whether precision can defeat brute force. Either way, the winner would surely make things interesting at and around 130 pounds.Contact the Feature Writers