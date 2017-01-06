By Henry “Stillreppin” Gabriel
There was a time in this country where a man or women would earn their standing in life. Whether that be a fireman, a banker, a cook, or a boxer there would be certain tasks or opponents a person would have to overcome in order to be considered “Good” at what he/she does. To better clarify, a medical doctor would have to complete a series of complicated exams over the span of eight years to even practice medicine, but would not be considered “A Good Doctor” until they saved numerous lives. Institutions are failing, government is reeling, false information is everywhere you read, and people refuse to believe anything not even what they see with their own two eyes. So where does that leave Boxing? In the same state as everything else.
No one trusts any boxing judge, and every decision they make is wrong. The fight was close? The wrong person won. 120-108 decisions? I would have given rounds five and seven to the other guy. They pick Jerry Roth to judge the fight? He is paid by Golden Boy. The things that are said about the most experienced people in the business stems from this attitude that everything is more or less than it seems. This is the same attitude that allow the public at large to crown a fighter with ten wins the greatest boxer ever, and he should have it his way when fighting the accomplished fighter to prove what everyone already knows.
This new way of thinking is validated by Olympic Medalist getting KO’d by part time fighters. Respected trainers like the late great Emanuel Steward telling whoever would listen that he had the next great fighter only to get KO’d by a tough journeyman labeled “Rubber Made”. Vivian Harris is not the first fighter to be talked to the highest heights, and boxed to the lowest of lows. This cycle is destined to continue with even more ferocity in the future as long as the truth remains non-important. People must have something to believe in without question in order to establish a basis for truth.
The revolt on the “A side” fighters in boxing must stop! They may have started with a name, amateur pedigree, or even just a bunch of hype. They fought their way up the ranks, and got financially beaten more than once. They accumulated a fan base that will watch them fight cab drivers, middle of the road contenders, or top flight fighters. They have beaten fighters with fan bases bigger than theirs, and absorbed them like an alien goo with an insatiable appetite. Many people may love them and even more may hate them, but everyone pays to see them fight. “B side” fighters must accept the truth of the situation that is modern day prize fighting. People lose their fan bases in the ring, and not on the internet blogs.
Waiting on someone that can make the same or more money fighting someone else in hopes of squeezing a few more million out of the negotiation is counter-productive. While the “B side” waits on a better deal by padding their record with overmatched opponents, or going inactive their actions are allowing their fan base to be syphoned off by the active fighters making competitive fights. Take the deal, win the fight, and absorb the fan base.
The money is after the big fight. Just ask the most prolific cash cow in recent history Floyd "Money" Mayweather, JR.