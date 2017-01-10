By Henry “Stillreppin” Gabriel
Boxing fans around the world are confused as to what is happening to the sport of boxing. The superfight of 2016 was a battle between two equally matched opponents at the height of their careers, and the official box office numbers were more than disappointing. If Andre Ward Vs Sergey Kovalev was not able to produce a big crowd then what is the overall health of America’s beloved sport? For the young lions like Keith Thurman and Canelo Alvarez, the despair is deep and concerning. Superfights are usually made by offering both fighters a prize which they are unable to turn down, or make on lesser opponents. The overall money pot continues to shrink due to below average Pay-Per-View sales, and a lack of interest in seeing fights that are considered tune-ups for a greater opponent down the road. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) seemed like a needed injection of boxing to the mainstream audience watching broadcast television, but even this model fizzled out after numerous contract disputes. The answer to breathing new life into boxing may have come from an unusual, but expected place: Soulja Boy Vs Chris Brown.
This potential Hip-Hop rumble in California may be the spark boxing needs to increase its viewership on paid television. The beef between these two mega entertainers was supposedly started over an ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown. Soulja Boy liked a photo on Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend’s page which prompted Chris Brown to use the call application Facetime to deliver a pointed message to Soulja Boy. Soulja Boy claims that this beef has been brewing since his intimate encounter with R&B megastar Rihanna. This encounter allegedly happened after a violent incident between Chris Brown and Rihanna which left both injured, and Chris Brown charged with multiple felony counts of assault and battery. The escalation of talk between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy has been at times hilarious, and at other times very scary. The situation seemed to hit a boil when both began to involve their “Sets” or gang affiliations from a past childhood both Megastars have not visited in quite some time. Boxing promoters and fellow musical colleagues like Floyd Mayweather, JR. and 50 Cent have taken control, and guided this beef to its only logical conclusion. It’s all about the sweet science baby!!
The UFC with its newly formed partnership with the largest wrestling organization in the world could have made this fight happen fast and cheap. America has no desire to see these two stars kicking and laying down on each other. Everyone wants to see a boxing match! Chris Brown is no stranger to strapping on the gloves as evident in his videos posted on social media. Chris Brown appears to be promoted by 50 Cent for his big fight, and he has pulled out all the stops to ensure this event is going to be big. In one of the latest promotional videos by 50 Cent, he lays out a training regime that Brown will follow in a way only the Rap Icon could. The strategy consist of bringing in Mike Tyson to train Brown as a way to counter Floyd Mayweather, JR. training Soulja Boy.
Floyd Mayweather, JR. has not slacked in his duties to promote the fight. In his most recent promotional video, Floyd Mayweather, JR. prompted Soulja Boy to add more heat to the fire and the twenty-seven year old rapper happily obliged. The role of trainer for the Soulja Boy camp should be a full time job for the undefeated champion evident from the sample shadowboxing videos dropped by Soulja Boy. Mayweather stated that the fight will consist of three rounds lasting three minutes per round. This will seem like an eternity to both rappers turned fighters as their arms become heavier and heavier by the second. This could really weigh against the smaller in statue Soulja Boy as he tries to work his way inside the length of Chris Brown. Both entertainers will need to focus in training to pick up the tools to survive nine minutes of fighting in addition to each other.
Here is where the golden moment for boxing presents itself. An event that will bring in people whom may not be as familiar with the sweet science as they are with the two entertainers engaging in combat. A chance to showcase the sport to casual fans. An opportunity to bring in the core base of boxing as well by shoving in some good fights on the card as a co-main event. A real chance to sell a million pay-per-view buys again promoted by the man that knows how to do it better than anyone in boxing history. The makings of a super-event are brewing in boxing again, and hopefully it includes real boxing.Contact the Feature Writers