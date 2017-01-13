Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions Returns to Phoenix, AZ to turn up the desert heat at the Celebrity Theaters on Friday, January 27th with a night filled with boxing’s best.
Phoenix (Jan. 11, 2017) – Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions Founder 10x World Champion, Roy Jones Jr. and CEO / Co-Founder, Keith Veltre proudly announce their return to Phoenix, AZ.
The stacked 6 fight lineup will showcase some of the most skilled boxers Phoenix has to offer and headlined by WBA-NABA Champion John “The Phenom” Vera in his toughest test to date.
Opening the night will be L.A. based fighter Ilya Usachev putting his undefeated record on the line against local standout Clifford Jordan. Then a battle of Arizona will go down as Tucson native Francisco Muro plans on punishing Phoenix born and raised Ryan Riddell.
Another local standout, Cesar Valenzuela (14-4-1) will take center stage in search of a coveted 15th win. Valenzuela has vaulted through the last two years riding a 6 fight winning streak. Now Cesar will standoff against Jose Silveria (17-20-0), a veteran of over 35 bouts and almost a year removed from the biggest win of his boxing life, a 6 round decision over Canadian contender Kevin Lavallee (14-1-1).
Then in the Co-Main event, another local will put his stellar winning streak on the line as Keenan Carbajal (12-2-1) whose had his hand raised 7 straight times will be in action. Carbajal will combat Gustavo Molina (23-13-0) and look to utlize his 5 inch height advantage to secure a monumental victory in front of his hometown crowd.
Finally, in the main event John “The Phenom” Vera (15-0-02) will look to steal the spotlight at The Celebrity Theater against Salin Larbi (20-6-2). “I’m excited about fighting in Phoenix, I get a chance to showcase my talent and tenacity to a whole new audience,” stated John Vera. Vera is coming off an explosive 2016, where he went 4-0-0 with 3 knockouts and won his WBA-NABA Super -Welterweight Title. “It feels good to be the main event: its just a reminder to myself of how far I’ve come and how much work I’ve put into getting to this point. Nothing is better than kicking off the New Year for RJJ promotions with a bang against a formidable foe and raising my rankings.” In his last appearance, Vera violently dispatched Milorad Zizic (12-2-0) in just two rounds. Now John will joust with former WBO World Title Challenger Salim Larbi (20-6-2) will be fighting to finish “The Phenom”. “It’s a great opportunity for me and to be the main event, makes me even more excited which is why I can not wait to get in the ring.” stated Salim Larbi ” I am feeling ready for anything, I know he is a RJJ fighter and undefeated, its all I need to know.”