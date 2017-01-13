By Bruce “Warhammer” Proctor
Before the 2016 boxing calendar had ended, 2017 had already begun to blossom and look extremely promising. There were several fights already announced before the year even started, and in the very early stages of January, we’ve had several more fights announced.
Our first big fight is just hours away, and boxing fans should be very hopeful that this unification clash, will be the first of many great fights this year. This Saturday we have a clash in the super middleweight division. IBF Champion, James DeGale, will face off against Badou Jack who is the current WBC champion.
Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is the site, and Showtime sports is the network, with the card starting at 9:30 est. Both fighters come into the contest boasting pretty impressive runs of late, and have solidified themselves as worthy of the title of top dog at 168. Jack comes in with a record of 20-1, 12 KO’s, while DeGale is 23-1, 14 KO’s. Although the old adage is true that styles make fights, taking a look at common opponent’s is often a good indicator of how a fight may potentially play out. DeGale and Jack have 4 common opponent’s. George Groves, Lucian Bute, Rogelio Medina, and Marco Antonio Periban.
Badou Jack on paper had mixed success, with 3 of the group ending in very close decisions, or a draw. But of those 4 fights, many felt Jack had clearly won the contest, and his opponent’s were given far more help from your judges than was deserved. Jack won a split decision Vs Groves in a fight that many felt he clearly won. Lucian Bute was not only found with PED’s in his system, but he was gifted a draw in a contest with Jack that he lost without a doubt. Jack crushed Medina in a KO victory, and was in another draw with Periban in a hard fought contest.
DeGale also had his up’s and downs against these 4 opponent’s, with his issues being from inexperience or what might be described as lack of focus. Against Groves, Degale was subject to a majority decision loss in a contest he may not have been ready for at the time. After winning his title, DeGale would face former champion Lucian Bute, and win an exciting unanimous decision. He would obliterate Periban in a one sided contest, ending in a 3rd round TKO. In his last contest, DeGale faced Medina and he himself described his performance as poor. A very lackluster performance, but a win nonetheless.
DeGale has been described by many as the best fighter the UK currently boast in their ranks. A Gold Medal winner in the Olympics, and an extremely talented fighter. Yet he seems to have focus issues, or fights down to the level of his competition. Jack is somewhat of a Cinderella story, becoming champ after an early career loss, and being viewed as a fringe contender and nothing more. DeGale should come into the fight considered the favorite, but Jack should not be overlooked in the slightest, and could very well pull off the victory. Boxing fans should just hope for an exciting contest, maybe even an early fight of the year contender to get 2017 rocketing towards a great year.
Having seen DeGale enter his last few fights as the prohibitive favorite, and turn in less the stellar performances. It might be safe to assume he is focused and ready to finally cement himself as the best at 168, and the best from the UK. Although the smart money could be that Jack comes in, forces DeGale to become very uncomfortable, and uses DeGale's tendency to get lazy in the middle rounds against him. Making a fight that DeGale might typically win, very close with Jack stealing rounds and winning a majority decision.