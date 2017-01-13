By BJ “Warhammer” Proctor
The unquestioned promoter of the year for 2016 was Matchroom Promotion’s Eddie Hearn. Even before the year ended, Hearn had already set his sights on 2017 and began to setup fights for the coming year. Anthony Joshua Vs Wladimir Klitschko is already set for April 2017, and just two days ago, Hearn was very optimistic that another title fight could come together. Well, just two days later, Hearn delivers once again, bringing boxing another intriguing fight, a unification bout that could have massive ramifications in the 140 pound division.
140 pound WBA champ Ricky Burns, will face off against upset specialist, the undefeated IBF champion Julius Indongo. If you’re not familiar with that name, just research his last fight, in which he was a massive underdog, and obliterated the former champion Eduard Troyanovsky, with a first round KO. Current 140 pound kingpin Terence Crawford, made a strong statement last year that the other champions were running scared. This fight could go a long way towards an undisputed champion being crowned later this year. While Crawford holds 2 of the 4 major belts, the winner of the Burns Vs Indongo bout will have unified the other 2 belts, which could setup a massive showdown for full unification of the 140 pound division.
The Month of April is quickly becoming boxing promoter’s favorite early month for big fights. Well, Top Rank’s Bob Arum is never one to be outdone, and he has brought us a MASSIVE (Chocking as I typed that) fight for April as well. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will face the undefeated Australian, Jeff Horn. That’s not a typo folks, yes that is Jeff Horn you just read. With the current state of boxing pay-per-view, and the need for boxing superstars, and potential stars to be matched against each other. We are forced to witness this bullshit fight. Bob Arum is a hall of fame promoter and has done great things for the sport of boxing. He has also been a CANCER for the sport, putting money, and boxing politics above the betterment of the sport. This is just another instance of Arum looking out for self above the sport of boxing. This fight should be boycotted, and the boxing community should let Arum know they are not OK, and will not stand for such blatant cherry picking, for the sake of money.
We've got word of two confirmed matches for April 2017, and here's hoping that another proposed bout for April comes to fruition. Both Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker have expressed genuine interest in a unification fight against each other. Joseph Parker was mandated to fight David Haye, but has been relieved of that duty, due to the fact that Haye has signed to fight Tony Bellew. Parker could now be mandated to fight Hughie Fury, but a unification bout trumps a mandatory challenger. Duco Event's director David Higgins was quoted as saying they had interest in unifying all the belts, and they would contact Al Haymon for a potential fight with Wilder. Wilder jumped at the possibility of this contest when word got back to him of Higgins statement. Wilder has said he contacted his people immediately, letting them know that if his fight in February ends with no issues, and his injuries give him no setbacks, he wants Parker next! The heavyweight division made a triumphant return the last two years, and if we can get big unifications bouts in 2017, it could go a long way to helping boxing continue to rise back to prominence.