Last night, Erislandy Lara took on Yuri Foreman.
The fight started out pretty tactical from the beginning. Lara was the individual pressing the action as the come forward fighter from the very beginning though Foreman wasn’t necessarily backing down and showed a little offense of his own. The first round was more ‘feeler’ as it typically is unless a fighter comes out with truly bad intentions from the opening bell, which is hardly the style of Lara or Foreman.
The second round saw Lara pressing harder with his lead jab, landing several solid shots on Foreman, who seemed to be more interested in feinting as opposed to throwing actual punches. Lara was also able to get in several good straight lefts and clearly won the second round in my eyes.
Round three actually saw Foreman come out a little busier in the first minute and a half. In the final minute Lara was able to score a knockdown on foreman in what seemed to be more of a trip due to their feet being tangled. That fact was clarified on replay and showed that it was definitely a slip. Regardless, the referee counted it as a knockdown. Knockdowns and trips can happen in a split second so the referee can definitely miss calls a times.
Round four started similar to the others but as Foreman charged in Lara caught him with a solid uppercut on the chin that dropped Foreman. Foreman tried his best to regain his legs but couldn’t answer the 10 count. Lara scored a statement KO and let the rest of the fighters at 154 pounds know that he’s not done.
With the win, Lara moves to 24-2-2, 14 KO’s while Foreman drops to 34-3. After the fight Lara made it clear that he still wants all of the top names around his weight. With the junior middleweight division becoming one of the deepest talent pools in boxing, there are several options for Lara moving forward. Hopefully we get to see some of these fights come to fruition.