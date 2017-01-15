BADOU JACK
“I had to dig down deep and try to knock him out and finish strong. I definitely finished strong. If it wasn’t for the flash knockdown, it’s a different result.
“I was never hurt on the knockdown. My feet got tangled a little bit but I need to watch it again.
“I had him before the knockdown even happened. I knocked his tooth out. He couldn’t keep his mouthpiece in after that.
“It’s the third time now I’ve had a draw I didn’t agree with. I’m the so-called home fighter and it still happened.
“Next time I have to knock him out. That’s it.”
Badaou Jack STUNS Boxing World with Post Fight Comments
