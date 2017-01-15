“Badou Jack has got too big for 168 pounds. We had plans after this fight to move up to light heavyweight. This is the second time in a row Badou has gotten a bad decision. James DeGale is a hell of a fighter, but tonight he didn’t win. At the end of the day, I don’t know what the judges are looking at.”
BADOU JACK
“He was doing a lot of running, he was throwing a lot of shit at my guard. I thought I won the fight. I finished stronger. His knockdown was a flash knockdown. I won the fight.
“Let’s do it again at light heavyweight. It’s time to move to light heavyweight.
JAMES DEGALE
“I’ve got huge respect for this man, but I thought I won that. I landed the cleanest shots.
“Let’s do it again. Let’s do it again in London.
“He hit me (in the 12th), but I was more off balance. I respect him. He’s a good, round fighter. Let’s go again.”