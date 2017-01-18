As mentioned on our first Boxing Hot Takes for the 2017 campaign, this year is already shaping up to possibly be the best since 2013, which was an epic year. Thanks to Showtime sports, and its fantastic card from this past Saturday, this boxing calendar has started with an explosion! In the co-feature bout, Gervonta Davis faced off against champion Jose Pedraza, in a bout many felt was far too big a step up for Davis. Davis dominated Pedraza, the IBF 130 pound champion, capping off his terrific night with a brutal combination, which ended with a flush right hook that put Pedraza on his ass. Pedraza was able to rise, but the referee had seen enough and stopped the contest at 2:36 of the seventh round. TKO victory, and new champion, Gervonta Davis!
The main event for Showtime boxing was our first of what promises to be many unification title fights this year. Of course it is extremely early in the year, yet many feel very comfortable claiming that DeGale Vs Jack could already be an early contender for fight of the year, it was that damn good! These 168 pound champions put on a show for the ages, giving fight fans everything they could want and more. Knockdowns, massive momentum swings, mouthpieces, and teeth flying! DeGale took an early advantage, getting a knockdown in round 1, and seemed to be on his way to an easy victory. But as I stated in my prediction for the fight, DeGale would allow Jack back into the fight, seemingly losing focus and his grip on the fight. Jack made a tremendous comeback, and after he was able to get his own knockdown in the 12th and final round, he seemed to have done just enough to steal the victory. In a great fight, a fight I predicted to end in a majority decision for Jack, we got a majority draw. With a fight this great, it was the perfect outcome, as both fighters had a rightful claim to victory.
Immediately after the DeGale Vs Jack contest, talks of a rematch were happening in the ring. We may have to wait some time, or miss that fight all together. Jack has stated that he has had much trouble making the 168 pound limit, and his next fight will be at 175. In surprising news, he has already stated that he has his eyes set on the WBC champion Adonis Stevenson for his first official fight at 175.
Per a tweet from Eddie Hearn, he has already received an official letter from the WBC for Callum Smith Vs Badou Jack to begin negotiations, and if no deal is struck, the purse bid would be February 17. Callum Smith has waited patiently for his title shot, and seems he will have to wait longer. When Jack vacates, and moves to 175, most likely Callum Smith will fight for a vacant belt, which will hurt his cause, and a chance to prove he belongs with the best at 168.
The Bible of Boxing Ring Magazine announced on Tuesday the 17th, that Carl “The Jackal” Frampton was their 2016 fighter of the year. In my end of the year awards article, I made the case for Frampton being head and shoulders above the field, and this is an award he earned for sure.
Everyone already had a feeling that Joshua Vs Klitschko would go over well with the UK boxing fans. Well there is one fan, current commentator, and former fighter that might not be so happy. Carl “The Cobra” Froch, just might be a little salty. That tag line that was exclusive to Froch since 2014. You know the one I’m referring too. KO victory in front of 80,000 at Wembley? Well Carl Froch no longer holds that record, as Joshua Vs Klitschko has surpassed that record big time. Per Eddie Hearn, they released extra tickets on Monday, which promptly sold out in an hour. Hearn has also stated they have requested an extra 5,000 tickets, and expect that request to be answered favorably. Hearn boasted that they could have sold out Wembley 2x over, and that this will be the biggest fight in British boxing history.
2017 is quickly becoming the "Year of the Unification Bout" and we have another fight that is currently in the works. According to Bob Arum a Lomachenko Vs Corrales unification bout is in the works, and Arum hopes to make it for the already busy month of April. Targeting April 8th or the 15th as the potential dates for this bout to take place.