By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
Henry Armstrong, 151-21-9, 101 KO’s is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all-time. Despite a poor start to his career, Hank was able to turn it around and become one of greatest welterweight champions ever in boxing history. Armstrong, who defeated sixteen world champions during his career. defended the World Welterweight Championship a division record 19 times.
Born on December 12, 1909, “Homicide Hank” was born in Columbus, Mississippi. After reading in a St. Louis newspaper that Kid Chocolate had beaten Al Singer at the Polo Grounds in New York and was paid a purse of $75,000, Armstrong decided to box for a living. While attending a “colored” YMCA in St. Louis, Hank met an older fighter named Harry Armstrong, who became his friend, mentor, and trainer.
After three amateur fights, he turned professional in 1931 under the name “Melody Jackson.” On July 27,1931, Hank made $35 for his pro debut and was knocked out in three rounds by Al Iovino. After defeating Sammy Burns in his second pro fight by decision, he moved to Los Angeles with Harry Armstrong.
Once in Los Angeles, he attempted to return to amateur status. However, since he already had two professional fights under the name Jackson, he told people that he was Harry’s little brother, Henry Armstrong.
Armstrong competed in the 1932 Olympic trials. After losing at the trials, he returned to the professional ranks. After losing three of his first four contests, Hank would be victorious in 13 of his next fourteen professional bouts. After three consecutive draws in a row, he would win 15 of his next 17 fights (including 2 more draws) before losing another bout. Hank struggled over his next seven contests, dropping four decisions in that stretch. Armstrong would rebound nicely though, winning ten of his next eleven contests.
Included in this string of victories was a big points decision over Midget Wolgast, who was 130-17-12 at that time. Armstrong, who jumped out to a quick start, raised swelling on Wolgast’s left cheek at the end of the 1st round. In the 2nd round, a right hand by Armstrong sent Wolgast sliding down the ropes for a knockdown. Wolgast sitting down, took an eight count. A few seconds later a left hook knocked him down on his face, but he jumped up again at the count of eight. In the 3rd and 4th round, Wolgast overwhelmed Armstrong with jabs and left hooks to the face, as he won both of those rounds. Armstrong regained control of the bout in the 5th, as he outworked Wolgast. Wolgast put up a strong rally in the 8th, outpunching Armstrong. Hank then took the last two rounds from a weary Wolgast.
After beginning 1936 with back-to-back losses, Hank would register ten victories in a row, including wins over Baby Arizmendi, Mike Belloise, and former world champion Juan Zurita. On May 5, 1936, Hank defeated Bobby Leyvas by 4th round technical knockout to win the USA California State featherweight championship in Los Angeles. Armstrong dropped Leyvas with a right to the jaw for a one-count as the 4th round began. After rising, Leyvas was knocked out with a left hook to the chin and right to the stomach.
Armstrong was 27-0 with 26 knockouts in 1937, 14-0 with 10 knockouts in 1938, and 59-1-1 with 51 knockouts from December 1936 to October 1940. On October 29,1937, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Armstrong knocked out Petey Sarron in six rounds in 1937 to win the World Featherweight Championship. Armstrong eventually gave up the NBA and New York versions of the title afterwards so that he could concentrate on winning the lightweight and welterweight titles
On February 1,1938, Armstrong defeated future world champion Chalky Wright by 3rd round knockout at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Hank, who charged at Wright all over the ring, trapped Wright in a neutral corner and unleashed a blistering attack with both hands that sank Wright to the canvas for a two-count in the second round. In the 3rd a right to the chin sent Wright to his knees for no-count. After Wright rose, Armstrong staggered him with a left that sent him reeling across the ring. Armstrong followed with another flurry, punctuated by a right cross to the jaw that floored Wright for a third time. Wright attempted to beat the count, but was up just after the ten count had been tolled.
Armstrong would complete a remarkable year by going on and defeating Barney Ross by a fifteen-round unanimous decision to win the World Welterweight Championship and then dethroned World Lightweight champion Lou Ambers by a fifteen-round split decision to win his second world title of the year. Armstrong became the only boxer to hold world titles in three different weight divisions simultaneously, and all three titles were undisputed championships. After Armstrong turned the trick in 1938, no boxer was ever again allowed to be a champion in more than one weight division simultaneously.
In 1940, Armstrong challenged Ceferino Garcia, who was recognized as the World Middleweight Champion by the New York State Athletic Commission, in attempt to win an unprecedented world championship in four divisions.. Because the fight was scheduled for just ten rounds, the fight was recognized as a title fight only by California. Garcia retained the title with a draw, but most at ringside felt that Armstrong had won. only eight weight divisions.
On October 4,1940, Henry lost his welterweight title to Fritzie Zivic by 15 round unanimous decision at the Madison Square Garden. The International News Service summed up the night nicely for fight fans. “Henry Armstrong lost his welterweight title after 15 of the most vicious rounds ever fought but he lost like a true champion should. There was no doubt as to the victor. The crowd sensed as early as the 10th round that a new champion was in the making but that crowd stayed to cheer the game little fellow who gave it all he had and still lost. For the first seven rounds they stood head to head with Henry banging away from outside and Fritzie stabbing, cutting and slashing at Henry’s eyes. Henry was on his way out as early as the 8th round when Zivic, fighting a cool, heady battle, cut both of the fading champion’s eyes and never let up banging away at them. In ten different rounds Fritzie knocked the rubber mouthpiece from Henry’s mouth. Zivic did just what he said he’d do–cut the old scar tissue over Henry’s eyes, blind him and then finish. Then came the final round and Zivic stood off and banged Henry at will. Just before the bell, Zivic landed a corking right and Henry went down on his ear just as the bell rang.”
Zivic pointed out afterwards that “Armstrong hits surprisingly hard, but those bolo punches hurt him more than any of his punches hurt me. Every time I landed one of them I noticed that right away his punches lost steam. He’s the gamest guy I ever saw.”
On August 27, 1943, Armstrong lost to Sugar Ray Robinson by ten-round unanimous decision. The Associated Press scored all ten rounds for Robinson. Armstrong announced his retirement after the fight, but he returned to the ring the following year.
After returning in 1944, Hank would win eleven bouts in a row, and thirteen of his first fourteen contests to begin the year. Unfortunately, Armstrong would drop decisions in two of his next four fights. On February 6, 1945, Hank would register the last victory of his remarkable career by defeating Genaro Rojo by unanimous decision in Los Angeles.
However, only eight days later, he would lose the last fight of his career by losing a points decision to Chester Slider. After he quit boxing, he became an ordained minister and devoted himself to underprivileged children.
Henry Armstrong was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990. In his 2006 book Boxing's Greatest Fighters, historian Bert Sugar ranked Armstrong as the second greatest fighter of all-time.