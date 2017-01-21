Hey Sport’s fans it’s high time to speak up and out against racism in boxing. Without a national commission to oversee its affairs like all other sports the press conferences and post-fight banter have often overflowed with racist rants like a cess pool back up that leaves a foul aftermath in its wake. This past Wednesday, a press conference was given for the upcoming welterweight unification between WBA champ Keith Thurman and WBC’s Danny Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York.
What we have here scheduled for March 4th at same arena is an historic matchup of two undefeated boxers who are risking a loss on their record as well as their title. With Kell Brook holding the third piece of the puzzle with the IBF belt and Manny Pacquaio holding the WBO and lineal title there is king’s ransom in money for more lucrative unifications and match ups.
Both fighters have loyal followings and on these merits alone the promotion should sell big time to rabid fight fans who are still high on last week’s title fights held in same building. Mayweather Promotions and DiBella Entertainment hosted another unification bout between WBC super-middleweight champ James DeGale and IBF titlist Badou Jack who battled to a twelve round majority draw leaving fans and media on the feet applauding at bout’s conclusion.
Back to the future it seems so many champs want to leave a lasting impression outside the ring emulating the one in a million Muhammad Ali where he feigned hate and indulged in mock fights in hopes of spiking ticket sales and pushing his own persona into a new tax bracket. People bought it hook, line and sinker with many fans spending hard earned cash just to see his mouth closed in hopes he’d garnish a loss to the like of Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton and George Foreman. Fast forward 40 years and todays boxers try to copy recently retired Floyd Mayweather, JR. who got out of the sport undefeated on his own terms and as the richest boxer to ever lace up gloves.
Just a few days ago Floyd gave warning to the young upstarts like brash talking Adrien Broner that to achieve his level and status in life he worked hard every day never took an opportunity or himself for granted and warned today’s crop of the pitfalls of distraction. Broner much like all of us has shown himself at times to be his own worst enemy. The kid has talent and both the press and fans don’t take his street rhetoric slang and ill will towards others too seriously. Underneath it all you sense he’s just young, brash and excited for the moment in the in the spotlight without thinking before he speaks.
His quotes can be easily dismissed and forgiven when compared to creeps like Tyson Fury who literally bullshitted his way into a heavyweight title shot, and faked out long standing champion Wlad Klitschko of his belts. While one might say, “well, jolly good show for him,” it simply can’t be dismissed that every time he opens his mouth it’s his ass talking trash. The man bites the hand that feeds him belittling the sanctioning bodies whose belts he coverts, the promoters who risk investment, and the writers and fans who have supported his one man carnival act. Having never exhibited an ounce of class in any public appearance it was pure karma that saw the rug pulled out from underneath him with one belt stripped and being forced to vacate the others amid failed blood tests, admitted drug and alcohol problems as well as inability to train and defend titles. The Beatles song “Nowhere Man” should be his new moniker if ever he decides to re-enter a professional boxing ring. The man was clearly cut out to be a wrestler.
Onward, alright I didn’t start this article to condemn the boxers who are thorns on the sport as much as pick a few for examples. With that being said, everyone connected to sport should be held accountable for racist remarks as there simply is no place in the sport for this brand of stupidity and hatred.
Enter Angel Garcia, father and trainer of Danny “Swift” Garcia who has made a jackass of himself at almost every venue he has been a part of. It’s never been good enough to showcase his son as the talented fighter he is but instead makes a spectacle at every press conference talking more trash than humanly possible. One would wonder aloud why Danny who is a classy kid and talented fighter would allow his Dad to draw such negative attention to both his camp and family name? I’d be embarrassed riding on same bus with this loser let alone have him beside me tearing apart both contenders and champions like they were terrorists.
For those of you that missed the broadcast or link it can still be found unedited on YouTube. While Keith and Danny both primarily praised each other’s ability, and promised victories, things got ugly as soon as Keith finished his statement. As was his right, Keith predicted a hard fought win over respectable champion by knockout. Angel interrupted him from his podium seat calling him “ponytail” in mocking fashion. It absolutely tears this man up inside to see anyone of stature be admired. Keith played into the verbal assault with dignity and poise as Garcia’s ponytail rant was repeated four more times. When that had no effect on Thurman’s demeanor, Garcia instantly elevated the tension by changing insults to calling the champion a bitch no less than seven times, a punk ass bitch three times, a pussy, and I honestly lost count how many times he called the WBA Belt holder a nigga or bitch ass nigga combined. Perhaps ten? One was one too many.
This fool simply does not realize that he discredits the sport and not only his son. Many father’s take their sons to these events in hopes of getting them started as fans of the beloved sport. Unfortunely this fool does not care if he offends his own son so believe me when I tell you he could care less if he offends yours!
It’s time for State commissions, promoters and sponsors alike to hold these racist tirades accountable and fined. A fifty thousand dollar fine should be levied against the use of racism. I’m not talking about boxing trash talk. I’m calling out the sport to defend itself against racism and racist remarks. The fact that talking shit might appeal to a street level of curiosity which may bolster ticket sales it does nothing for the millions of innocent viewers at home who may wish to view fight in family surroundings.
It’s inconceivable that Garcia be rewarded for the outburst and allowed to participate in fights promotion. For future reference, I recommend a suspension to go along with fine and let’s clean the sport up and get rid of dirt bags like Angel.
One may wonder how delusional and misguided the fool is and if it’s all just an act? The highlight of insanity was usurped only by his continued bullshit bravado where he actually stood up and draped his sons belt over his own shoulder and said “fuck it, I’m the champ. I’m the champ!” While I’ll be covering the fight as usual I’d pay to see Keith teach this maggot some manners in the ring.
The bout is presented by Showtime championship boxing and will be televised free on CBS, courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions at 9 o’clock EST. The card is promoted at Barclays by Dibella Entertainment who have gotten off to a strong start in the New Year.
I predicted an outstanding match up and contest with Keith Thurman stopping Danny Garcia late by TKO in championship rounds or decision.
