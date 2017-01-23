By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
Photo Credit Eunice Trotter
Tom Prater, 24-21-1, 15 KO’s faced some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division during the 1970”s. Prater, a tough kid from Indiana, was never afraid to mix it up with some of the most heavy-handed punchers of his generation.
On October 20, 1973, Tom made his professional debut against Lou Rogan at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Prater walked away with his first career win by split decision and would go on to be victorious in seventeen of his first 21 fights. Prater scored impressive wins over Jody Ballard (MD) and Al Jones (TKO) early on in his career before falling victim to a long list of up-and-coming fighters.
On January 16, 1977, Prater faced a young, rising prospect by the name of Larry Holmes aboard the USS Lexington (Pensacola, FL) on national television, with hopes of putting himself in contention for a world title shot. Holmes, undefeated in twenty-two fights, established his trademark left jab early in the fight, preventing Prater from getting inside where he felt most comfortable. The free swing Prater absorbed tremendous body blows throughout the contest, but was unflinching in his quest to force the action. Landing his right hand frequently, Holmes stunned his opponent in the third round. Prater walked to his corner after the round on very wobbly legs after absorbing several big right uppercuts. Despite a poor defense, Tom battled on courageously against Holmes, exchanging punches with the future world champion up to the final bell. Regardless of the lopsided eight-round unanimous decision loss, Prater made a good account for himself.
Unfortunately, Tom’s career started to tumble downwards after his fight with Larry Holmes. Prater, who would lose seven of his next nine fights, and thirteen of his next 17 contests, dropped from contender to journeyman status. Among his list of conquerors were young guns by the names of Scott LeDoux, Gerrie Coetzee, Duane Bobick, and Gerry Cooney.
On October 31, 1978, Duane Bobick defeated Prater by 5th technical knockout at the Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis (IN). Prater, who demonstrated a solid chin early in his career, suffered his third stoppage loss in a five fight stretch.
Two fights later, Tom was matched up against an Irishman with a pulverizing left hook. At the Felt Forum in New York City, on June 29, 1979, Gerry Cooney squared off with Tom Prater. Both men swapped punches on the inside in round, but Cooney’s reach and size advantage were just too much for Prater to deal with in the second. Cooney unleashed a brutal combination to the head and body that sent Tom to the canvas near the end of the round. Three tremendous left hooks finally flatten the brave warrior and sent him through the bottom ropes partially. The referee stopped his count at seven and waved off the fight when it appeared Prater was not capable of rising of the floor.
After three consecutive defeats, Prater finally picked up a victory by stopping Walter White (TKO) in Belle Glade, Florida. With an opportunity to win the Florida State heavyweight title, Prater folded against Jeff Sims and was knocked out by the younger fighter. Prater would win only four more fights, losing nine of his final 13 fights before calling it quits.
A journeyman, a fighter with adequate boxing skills, will often serve as opponent for young up and coming prospects and will often step in at late notice should a fight fall through. Prater was a journeyman that was lined up against some of the best young talent in his division while having little or no expectation of winning those fights. However, Prater never showed fear against any opponent, despite always being at a size disadvantage. A true warrior, not too many fighters could have displayed the courage that Tom Prater demonstrated in the ring.
In closing, today Prater sadly is in a nursing home battling Alzheimer's, but from all accounts, lights up when talking about boxing…