By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
On Saturday night, welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis, 8-0, 6 KO’s will begin his second year as a professional at the 2300 Arena in South Philly, headlining an eight-bout card promoted by Chris Middendorf’s Victory Boxing Promotions this Saturday night. The six-rounder is Ennis’ first main event, a fitting early honor for the top rookie in Philadelphia. His opponent will be 24 -year old Todd Manuel, 12-12-1, 1 KO from Rayne, Louisiana.
“It’s my first one,” Ennis said about fighting in the main event. “It feels great. I’m glad it’s at home. It’s a great feeling to have the crowd behind me in my first home main event.”
In his last fight, Jaron “Boots” Ennis defeated Marcus Beckford by technical knockout at the Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia back on December 16th of last year.
The co-main event for the evening features another Philly-native. Super Bantamweight Emmanuel Folley, 8-0,6 K0’s will face Luis Rivera, 3-3, from Boston, Massachusetts in a scheduled six-round contest .In his previous fight, Folley scored a knockout victory over Tibor Nadori back on November 11th at the 2300 Arena.
Also on the card, welterweight prospect Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez, 11-0, 10 KO’s squares off against Somner Martin, 6-3, 4 KO’s in a scheduled six-round bout.
Super welterweight prospect Zsolt “The Phenom” Daranyl, JR., 9-0, 9 KO’s will battle Lenwood Dozier, 10-15-2, 5 KO’s in a scheduled six-round fight on the undercard.
Super lightweight prospect Joshua Jones,3-0-1, 2 KO’s squares off against Jeff Farmer, 3-7 in a scheduled four round contest.
Super middleweight prospect Darren Goodall, 3-0,2 KO’s faces Corvin Farmer 1-1, in a scheduled four round bout.
Three fighters will be making their professional debuts on the card, who are welterweight Brandun Lee, lightweight Christian Camarena, and super middleweight Atif Oberlton. Opponents have yet to be determined.