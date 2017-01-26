By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
The heavyweight division has always been the most scrutinized weight class in all of boxing. Today, two of the greatest heavyweights will be matched against each other to see which one was the more accomplished champion during their respective reigns.
“Smokin” Joe Frazier, 32-4-1, 27 KO’s defeated Buster Mathis on March 4, 1968, to claim the vacant NYSAC World heavyweight title. Muhammad Ali was stripped of his heavyweight title because of his legal issues (After Ali’s title defense against Zora Folley in 1967, he was stripped of his title due to his refusal to be drafted to Army service.]
His boxing license was also suspended by the state of New York); therefore, Frazier laid claim to half of the heavyweight throne that was vacated at this time. Subsequently, “Smokin” Joe would make four title defenses of this belt before clashing with the other world champion, Jimmy Ellis, to unify the title. On February 16, 1970, Joe Frazier defended his NYSAC title, won the WBA Heavyweight title and the vacant WBC heavyweight title to become the undisputed world champion.
Frazier went on to defend his undisputed world title four times, including a memorable victory over Muhammad Ali at Madison Garden in 1971, before losing to his belts to George Foreman in 1973. “Smokin” Joe was named The Ring Fighter of the Year for 1967, 1970 and 1971.
Among his list of victims during his reign as world champion, Frazier defeated the likes of Jerry Quarry, Oscar Bonovena, Bob Foster, Terry Daniels and Muhammad Ali. “Smokin” Joe was never able to regain his title, losing to Muhammad Ali in 1975 (Thrilla in Manilla) in his only attempt to reclaim the throne.
“Iron” Mike Tyson, 50-6, 44 KO’s, former undisputed world heavyweight champion, holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a version of the world heavyweight title at 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old. On November 22, 1986, Mike Tyson would win the first piece of the crown by thrashing WBC Heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick in two rounds. Less than four months later, “Iron” Mike took the WBA heavyweight belt from James “Bonecrusher” Smith. Two fights later, Tyson claimed the third piece of the undisputed championship by defeating IBF Heavyweight champion Tony Tucker in August 1987.
“Iron” Mike would make three successful title defenses of his undisputed crown, before defeating Michael Spinks to win the Ring and lineal championship, establishing himself as sole possessor of the throne. Two more title defenses of his belts followed after his one round destruction of Spinks. On February 11, 1990, Buster Douglas knocked out Tyson in one boxing history’s biggest upsets.
Mike Tyson would regain back a portion of the heavyweight crown after his release from prison. In March 1996, “Iron” Mike crushed Frank Bruno to reclaim the WBC version of the heavyweight title, and would annihilate Bruce Seldon to reclaim the WBA portion of the heavyweight crown. Mike Tyson would lose back-to-back fights against Evander Holyfield, and would relinquish both of his belts. Mike Tyson would never regain any heavyweight championship again during his career.
Frazier’s style was often compared to that of Henry Armstrong and occasionally Rocky Marciano, dependent on bobbing, weaving and relentless pressure to wear down his opponents. Tyson intimidated fighters with his strength, combined with outstanding hand speed, accuracy, coordination and timing. In a fantasy matchup, “Iron” Mike more than likely destroys Frazier, who wilted twice under the power of George Foreman. However, does that make Mike Tyson the more accomplished champion during his career than “Smokin” Joe Frazier?
Both fighters held the world heavyweight championship for a substantial amount of time. Does Frazier’s victory over Ali elevate his credentials over Tyson’s? Or does the fact that Tyson cleaned up the heavyweight division in the late 1980’s at the young age of 20 years old elevate his status among the two of them?.
