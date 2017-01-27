Yesterday our very own CEO/Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt called out Angel Garcia on his racial tirade against WBA Welterweight Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman at a recent press conference for his upcoming fight against WBC Welterweight Champion Danny “Swift” Garcia. Not to let anyone get away with BS, “Bad” Brad also called out Danny for being a cosigner & the bogus sanctioning bodies to step up and BAN Angel Garcia for not his first racial attack, and for sure, not his last…
In less than 24 hours, “Bad” Brad received numerous emails, Facebook IM’s and texts throwing support behind him and praising his (R Rated Stance) by calling out the participants in this horrendous show of classlessness.
“Bad” Brad had the following to say, “I didn’t go on record for the numerous accolades from around the boxing world from bigtime players & the boxing fans that came in, but it’s refreshing to hear that many feel as I do, that racism has no place in our beloved sport of boxing and equally as important, society! I will always be a fair/unbiased voice on the Ringside Report Email Bag Show calling out the good and bad of our sport, while always respecting the fighters that I share a bond with from my days as an amateur fighter (80-83) out of North Miami Beach Florida.”
Here is the show that resonated so strongly with the boxing world…