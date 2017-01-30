By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini (At Ringside)
Saturday night, at the 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia (PA), hometown heroes Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Manny “Major Pain” Folly made quick work of their assignments for the night. Dubbed “Super Brawl”, presented by Victory Boxing Promotions, the two headliners for the event capped off an evening filled with sensational knockouts by some of boxing’s top rising prospects.
Welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis, 9-0, 8 KO’s headlining his first event, needed only thirty-five seconds into the fight to dispatch Elvin Perez, 28-17-4, 19 KO’s. Deemed the best prospect out of Philly since 1984 Gold Medalist Meldrick Taylor, Ennis easily vanquished his opponent before his hometown fans. At the opening bell, Perez went right at Ennis who landed a left to the body followed by a right to the chin and finished Perez off with a left hook to the mid-section. Perez took the count on a knee from referee Shawn Clark.
In the co-main event, Super Bantamweight prospect Manny “Major Pain” Folly, 9-0, 7 KO’s dismantled Carlos Morgan, 12-5, 6 KO’s within one round. At the 2:28 mark of the first round, Philly-native Folly finally landed a devastating left hook to the head to end the lopsided affair.
Junior Welterweight prospect Carlos Sanchez, 12-0,11 KO’s, from San Felipe, Mexico, scored a third- round technical knockout over southpaw Somner Martin, 6-4, 4 KO’s. The referee ended the fight at the 2:16 mark of the third round when Sanchez was hammering a defenseless Martin from one side of the ring to the other.
Welterweight prospect Adam Daranyi, 10-0, 10 KO’s scored a second-round knockout over Lenwood Dozier, 10-16-2, 5 KO’s. The end came at the 2:07 mark of the round when Daranyi landed a brutal left-right combination to the head that floored Dozier for the count.
Super Middleweight prospect Darren “Venom” Goodall 4-0,3 KO’s easily disposed of Gary Hudson, 1-2, with a devastating right hand to the head in the second-round. Goodall, who was pounding his opponent’s body with both hands, ended the fight at the 1:37 mark of the round when he badly hurt Hudson with several big punches. The referee halted the contest when Hudson appeared unable to defend himself.
In a battle of southpaws, Super Featherweight prospect Don “No Love” Smith, 4-0, 3 KO’s scored knockdowns in the third and fourth round before finally stopping Chris Nelson, 1-3 at the 1:11 mark of the fourth and final round.
In the opening bout, Welterweight prospect Brandun Lee, 1-0, 1 KO scored a pair of knockdowns before stopping Christopher Johnson, 0-3, at 1:33 of the first round, of a scheduled four with referee Clark waving it off.
Victory Boxing announced that it will return to the 2300 Arena on March 31st, with "Philly Strong", a card that will feature six-time National Champion Dylan Price, along with Jaron" Boots" Ennis, Manny "Major Pain" Folly, and Joshua "Hands of Stone" Jones.