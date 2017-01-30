By Joshua “City” Brewer
There has been a lot of hoopla as of late on the potential of boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR. taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. The consensus has been that the fight would take place in a boxing ring, under boxing rules. For starters let’s just make one thing clear, McGregor has no chance of defeating Mayweather, JR. in boxing just as Mayweather, JR. has no chance of defeating McGregor in a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) battle. Regardless of that fact, people have been intrigued by the possibility of the two fighters making this fantasy a reality.
There are many barriers that are preventing this fight from happening at the current moment. Mayweather, JR. owns his own promotional banner, Mayweather Promotions, and represents himself. Conor McGregor on the other hand is under contract with the UFC. This puts a dent in things based on the fact that anything Conor does from a fighting perspective must be cleared with UFC ‘brass’ for which Dana White is the mouthpiece. Recently, White made an offer of $25 million a piece for both Mayweather, JR. and McGregor, with the pay-per-view sales being discussed thereafter. This was viewed as a slap in the face to Mayweather, JR. due to the fact that he’s routinely made 30+ million over the last several years, even against lesser known fighters and refuses to come out of retirement for anything less than nine figures.
Having watched both boxing and MMA for years, I really don’t care that fight between Mayweather, JR. and McGregor takes place. The best way for people to show that they don’t care about the fight is to not purchase it if it ends up happening. One of the reasons I feel this way is because I don’t see any way possible for an MMA fighter with 10 years of experience in MMA would stand a chance against the one of the best boxers of all time. Anyone who has a bias should just think of it from that perspective.
There are several fights that are more intriguing on the boxing front for Mayweather, JR. and in MMA for McGregor. For McGregor, there’s a fighter by the name of Khabib Nurmagomedov who would surely provide him with his stiffest test yet. Also, McGregor has yet to defend any title that he’s won. Mayweather, JR., while past his boxing prime, is still the most elite boxer in the sport. He could take on the winner of Keith Thurman Vs Danny Garcia, or rematch Manny Pacquiao, though the latter is the less thrilling of the two for me. Either way, both Mayweather, JR. and McGregor have options in their own sport. For those that are dubious, this is essentially a money grab. Many people will still buy into this fight but remember, we told you so.Contact the Feature Writers