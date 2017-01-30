By Sean “Oldest Youngest Man” Walsh
Deontay Wilder is without doubt an exciting and explosive fighter, with an impressive record of 37-0, 36 KO’s he has been an integral part of the resurgence within the heavyweight scene. He remains a polarizing fighter, although not for the usual reasons we find with boxers. On one hand, we see a fighter confident in his ability, brash without being arrogant and in moments away from the hype of the ring a genuine and grounded man. The other side is the one that despite a high number of fights, a respected belt around his waist and the media singing his praises, at times sees him open to criticism. Whilst other fighters have continually stepped up their level of competition Deontay seems to have plateaued and dare I say settled in his quality of opposition and skill level. I do not personally see this as the fault of Wilder, many fans seem to be of the mind that a fighter is in total control of his career and how it progresses when in fact they are simply a cog within the machine.
Not too long ago when the heavyweight division seemed to be slowly building some momentum again, after a lacklustre few years America was calling for a new homegrown Heavyweight King. Whilst boxing is a worldwide sport and champions from all corners of the world can rise to the top America was overall the home of the heavyweights. If you were to compile a list of your own great heavyweights, then the chances are the majority if not all the names would be American fighters. With the signs of change in the division promoters and networks wanted, perhaps needed a new face of boxing to lead the next era.
After a late start to the boxing world and an impressive bronze medal from the Olympics mixed in with a lively and blue collar personality Deontay was the perfect poster boy for the U.S.A’s return to the heavyweight arena. When I first saw Wilder I was impressed, he carried power on an athletic frame and with an eagerness to establish his name throwing himself into the fights like a child under the Christmas tree. As with any fighter making their first steps into the professional world of prize fighting, he was in need of refinement. This would come I imagined in the usual way of fighting varied opponents often and working in the gym on issues that were seen on fight night.
With the hype machine behind Wilder he had the world at his feet, he remained confident yet likable and it was clear to all that if he could polish some of his skills he would be in prime position to take over the throne. However, this didn’t happen, in my opinion the PR took priority over the fighter and from an outside view, other fighters such as Fury were become more rounded fighters and stepping up in competition while Wilder was climbing the rankings with little change to his game or opponent level. In his victories the media went wild and the PR train rolled on, an example of this would be the win over the UK’s Audley Harrison, himself trying to reclaim some glory after his hype train derailed. Interesting in this fight was the contrast in the two likable men. Wilder a powerful yet unpolished fighter needing a step-up Vs Harrison a polished and disciplined fighter who fell every time he stepped up. The fight was over before it began and to be honest very little can be said about it, Deontay hit Harrison and Audley didn’t like it one bit. What was interesting was the way the victory was broadcast through the media machine.
WILDER DESTROYS THE A-FORCE” Harrison was being portrayed as a genuine contender across the globe who had been dismantled by the mighty American fighter. There were a few fight fans scratching their heads at this point. Harrison was regarded as a joke of a fighter by many, in my opinion he was simply not made for pro boxing. I still believe Harrison would be an asset to any gym or camp bringing a young fighter on as his skills were there but the heart was M.I.A. What was more concerning was in the way the fight ended, power shots were thrown but in watching the live fight and replays it was clear the majority missed and the ones that landed were far from precise or technically sound. Harrison was totally coherent in the corner and seemed un hurt but unwilling to continue. Many fans of this great sport noticed that Deontay was still, for want of a better word, wild. He was open, unbalanced and despite the power looked like a prime target for a technical, strong chinned fighter who could counter.
From this moment Wilder seemed fast tracked to glory, it seemed to many that the Bronze Bomber was given an easy route to his belt. Although in his win against Stiverne for WBC glory he seemed more tactical than before, it still seemed to many he did not deserve the shot at glory or seem to be on the level he should after so many fights, the lines given out to the media “he still has a lot to learn” were not doing him any favors either.
At this point it is worth saying that it is testament to Deontay that he is still a well-liked character within the boxing world. Given the circumstances fight fans would have turned on-mass against most fighters by now. Bad luck has recently plagued Wilder, with an injury requiring treatment and the sportsmanship shown from opponents who engaged in doping activities in the build up to fights. Overall I feel sorry for Deontay, I know some will hate this opinion and I hope many will see it is not and attack on him as a fighter, but more a shake of my head at those who have guided his career thus far. There are many roads to glory in the world, the road less travelled may be more testing but the man who walks it will be a wiser and more prepared one for the obstacles that come.
Is it too late for Deontay, I hope not? The heavyweight division is heading to boiling point and as the holder of the WBC belt Wilder is in the middle of it and arguably has the largest target on his back. At some point the voluntary defenses will stop, the lower tier opponents will be replaced by equals and in the ring Deontay is going to be tested for the first time, I hope he passes the test win or lose because he is a man I for one want to succeed beyond his current level. His test should have come before now and the world is watching, waiting for the time when we will see where the curious case of Deontay Wilder will lead. In my mind, he belongs in the mix however I think he needs less yes men around him and more in his team who want to see the raw talent we all love be pushed and polished into a true boxing champ. This to me is one of the times when the business of boxing is put before what's best for the boxer.