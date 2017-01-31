Exclusive Interview by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
“I honestly don’t know, their all giants (Current Heavyweight Champions). I’d just be happy to be in there with the best and I’d do my best to win.”—Trey Lippe Morrison
On February 10th, at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma in a televised card on ShoBox airing on the Showtime Network, Trey Lippe Morrison, 13-0, 13 KO’s goes for win number 14 against Daniel Martz, 15-4-1, 12 KO’s from West Virginia. Morrison is coming off a second round destruction in his last fight this past December against journeyman Ty Cobb.
Trey, who is a regular on Ringside Report always keeps it honest, funny and real in yet, another interview with “The Heart of Boxing”.
BB: Your opponent has been officially announced (Daniel Martz, 15-4-1, 12 KO’s) do you know anything about him?
I really don’t know anything about him, besides he’s really tall. I haven’t watched any video yet.
BB: How has training been going for you?
Training is going great! I’m striving to get better everyday.
BB: It’s been a little over a year and half with you training with Freddie Roach at his Wildcard Gym. How do you rate your progress with him thus far?
I don’t know how I’d rate my training but I’d say I have gotten a lot better because of Freddie.
BB: Are we going to see a new doo for this fight?
(Big Laugh) I don’t think so, probably the same.
BB: You’re a big movie watcher. Name two movies you have seen recently that you recommend for the readers to see.
The Accountant, Ben-Hur and Split. These are the only movies I’ve seen in a while and they are all good. Hailey and I are going to see A Dogs Purpose next.
BB: You and Jacob Sears are freaking hilarious with your back and forth on Facebook. Who would win in Scrabble and Uno?
(Big Laugh) I’ll give him Scrabble because he is actually really smart! His vocabulary is a lot bigger and better than mine. But I got him in Uno for sure!
BB: Where do you see yourself in another 12 months if all things go as well as they have thus far, in your boxing career?
Where ever God plans for me to be, I don’t really know myself.
BB: If you had the power to make the decision on what Heavyweight Champion you could face when you are in line for a title shot, which one would you pick and why?
I honestly don’t know, their all giants. I’d just be happy to be in there with the best and I’d do my best to win.
BB: What message do you have for your fans coming out on Feb 10th and the many around the world watching the fight on ShoBox?
If y’all are bored and don’t have nothing to do, watch the fights that night! I’d really appreciate the support! I’m sure it will be an exciting night, a lot of good fighters! I’ll do my best and thanks again!