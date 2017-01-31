By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
Saturday night, at the Fantasy Springs Casino, in Indio, California, Miguel Berchelt, 31-1, 28 KO’s won the WBC World Super Featherweight title by stopping then-defending champion Francisco Vargas, 23-1-2, 17 KO’s in the 11th round. The badly battered and bloodied Vargas, from Mexico City, was attempting to make the second defense of his title.
Berchelt rocked Vargas with a left hook in the second, a punch he used to great effect throughout the fight. Vargas suffered a cut on the bridge of his nose in the third and a cut over both eyes in the fourth. By the sixth round, it became apparent that Berchelt was simply too strong for his opponent, who kept battling back despite blood streaming down his face.
The new champion was in total control of the fight by the seventh round before finishing off his opponent with a barrage of shots in the eleventh round. Berchelt, who punished his foe with devastating shots to the head and body, dominated the action down the stretch before Vargas wilted. The referee halted the action at the 2:19 mark of the eleventh round.
The 25 -year old Berchelt landed 429 out of his 946 total punches (45.3%) while the 32-year old Vargas landed 330 out of his 1031 total punches. Berchelt connected on more of his jabs (93/313) and power punches (336/633) than did Vargas, who landed fewer of his jabs (68/439) and power punches (262/592) throughout the contest.
“I wanted to fight the best of the best, and this fight happened because of that,” said Berchelt. “Francisco is a great champion, he has fought the best and has been in two Fight of the Year contests. I knew what I was getting into; he has great heart. I left my heart and soul on the mat. I am young and hungry, and I want to fight the best because that is how champions are made. I want to thank Vargas for this incredible opportunity.”
"I want to wish Berchelt all the best. It was a tough fight, and he's young with a lot of heart and passion and hunger, "Vargas said. "He cut me, and I just wasn't able to see because the blood kept coming into my eyes. I am not the type of fighter to give in, and I will always be fighting. I am a warrior, and I will be that to the very end. I probably would have kept going if they wouldn't have stopped the fight. I want a rematch."