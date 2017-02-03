By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
On March 31, 1973, Rocky Fratto, a 14-year old kid out of Geneva (NY), closed out his amateur career with a 27-1 record after defeating 23- year old Jose Navedo. Despite hearing comments around the Geneva High School gym after the exhibition, such as “The kid’s got style, he is liable to go places someday”, Rocky hung up his boxing gloves for a while. However, the young man would return to the ring several years later, and have the boxing fans in Upstate New York excited about the prospects of a future world champion for the first time in decades.
Rocky Fratto, 28-4, 9 KO’s had the most successful professional career in boxing of anyone to come from the Geneva area. He started boxing at an early age and earned a state-wide reputation while still attending Geneva High School. He established a fantastic record as an amateur boxer before enlisting in the United States Army. While in the service he won the All-Army welterweight and the Inter-Service welterweight championships.
Rocky Fratto, born in Syracuse (NY), began his professional career with a four-round unanimous decision over Joe Grady at the Utica War Memorial on November 20, 1976. Fratto, fighting under the tutelage of his father and Tony Graziano, registered two more impressive wins in his hometown before facing his first tough opponent. Rocky would score his fifth consecutive victory with a decisive victory over seasoned veteran Al Romano (90 pro fights). He would go on and win his first 24 fights, nine by KO, before eventually being declared the North American Boxing Federation super welterweight champion.
On December 8, 1978, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, Rocky won a unanimous decision over Everaldo Costa Azevedo, who had record of 72-18-26, for his thirteenth victory. Four months later, he would score a technical knockout over Beau Jaynes (95 fights) in front of his hometown fans. The excitement in Upstate New York was starting to grow as Rocky started compiling big wins over good competition.
On July 13, 1979, at the Monroe County Dome Arena in Rochester (NY), Rocky registered a win over a faded, but still a tough fighter, Irish Pat Murphy to stay undefeated after seventeen fights. However, it was wins over Sammy Masias, Rick Zarbatany, and Rocky Mosley, JR. that propelled Fratto into the national spotlight.
On April 25, 1981, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Rochester, Rocky defeated former United States Boxing Association and then-reigning NABF Super Welterweight Champion Rocky Mosely, JR. In front of a sold- out crowd, Fratto won by twelve-round unanimous decision to capture the only championship of his career.
On November 11, 1981, as the number two ranked contender, Rocky returned to Rochester to face Tadashi Mihara for the vacant WBA World Super Welterweight title. Unfortunately, Fratto failed to win the belt in front of a packed house, as he dropped a majority decision to Mihara, who floored Rocky with a right cross in the fourth round. Judge Roberto Ramirez, SR. scored the bout 144-143, while judge Humberto Figueroa scored the contest 145-140. Judge Harold Lederman scored the fight a draw (142-142).
Rocky would rebound with three straight wins, but would lose three of his last four contests to end his career. On April 2,1986, Rocky was stopped by Harry Daniels at the War Memorial back in his hometown of Syracuse. Fratto was a solid boxer, but his lack of punching power finally caught up with him in the end. Ralph "Rocky" Fratto was inducted into the Geneva Sport's Hall of Fame in the Inaugural Class of 1990.