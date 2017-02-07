Boxing can be just as much defined by the cities that glorify it as it can be by the fighters that call it their profession. There are many areas out there that get labeled ‘fight towns’ not just because of the talent, but also because of the fans and illustrious boxing history within those areas.
The nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., is where I reside and based on my own experiences, I couldn’t imagine a livelier boxing city. Now, that’s not to say that there aren’t other cities where the sweet science is thriving as that would be delusional on my part. The premise is to highlight a city that is most definitely getting noticed as one of boxings great gems.
Fortunately for me, I’ve had the opportunity to witness some of the best boxing that the city has to offer in both the professional and amateur ranks. Combining the two ensures that on any given weekend one can find some form of boxing taking place. With the newly constructed MGM Grand being located at the National Harbor, D.C., should see an even greater increase in professional fights in the area.
The surrounding area in general has produced many great fighters, to include Hall of Famer and all time great Sugar Ray Leonard. Leonard hails from Palmer Park, Maryland where he has one of the top gyms of the area in his namesake. The area has current and future champions who’ve made waves. Fighters like Lamont and Anthony Peterson, Demond Nichols, and newcomers like Tyreke Irby and Tiara Brown will ensure that that the future remains bright.
As 2017 moves ahead, D.C., will make many waves. There has already been word coming out this month that both Vasyl Lomachenko and Gary Russell, JR. will be looking to host their next fights here in the area. That means big business and hopefully it leads to a rematch of the two fighters. Time is of the essence and there is no better time than now. Boxing moves ahead in its new golden. What a time to be alive.