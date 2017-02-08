Photo Jarrett “The Legacy” Rouse (Copyrighted by RSR)
The Shobox card that takes place this Friday, live from the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma has finalized its undercard that features two of the 4SF fighters. In a welterweight bout, Bartlesville Oklahoma native Jarrett “The Legacy” Rouse, 10-0-1, 4 KO’s takes on Augstin Cicero, 7-11-3, 4 KO’s from Fishersville, Indiana in a scheduled 6 rounder.
Heavyweight Kenzie Morrison, 9-0-2, 8 KO’s from Arkansas takes on Dieuly Aristilde, 9-8, 2 KO’s from Boyton Beach,Florida in a scheduled six rounder.
Both bouts are part of the off TV undercard.
I spoke with Jarrett's trainer, Randy Rouse who had the following to say. "Training camp has went very well and we are happy to be back in the ring. Jarrett looked good in his last bout (6 round UD over Shadi Shawareb). We went right back to the gym to continue working as Jarrett climbs the ladder in his boxing career. Both Jarrett, his corner team and I, thank all the fans who come out to support his fights at the Buffalo Run Casino".