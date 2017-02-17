Roy Jones, JR.
On Bobby Gunn as an opponent:
“The thing I stand for and respect and represent – I love a person who won’t quit, and [Bobby Gunn] won’t quit for nothing. He has 72 wins with 72 knockouts – bare-knuckle – you’re really a professional bully! You just beat people up for the hell of it… It’s what I love. People ask why I’m so motivated to fight Bobby Gunn – it’s because what I stand for in boxing, he is in bare-knuckle. I respect that.”
On the opportunity to be in the ring on Friday:
“We are getting an opportunity to share the ring, and entertain the people while we share the ring, and I am at-heart an entertainer. And this man is a killer. I’m not saying that this man is not a killer, it’s just that I trust in my abilities to go out and do things differently because that’s who I am.”
On his conditioning:
“I am in very good shape for the first time in four or five years. I feel better than I have felt in a long time. I know I have my hands full, and I know my hands are ready for battle. I know this man is coming to bring it. But that’s what we live for; that’s what we love. Come Friday night be ready for a very entertaining fight.”
Bobby Gunn
On Roy Jones Jr. as an opponent:
I’m born and bred a fighting man, since birth. I’m fighting one of the greatest fighters who ever lived. I’ve seen a lot of horsesh!t on the Internet, people running him down. Saying he’s too old, this or that. Why don’t you guys get in the ring and fight him, then? Let me tell you something right now – I respect him more today than [the fighter he was] 20 years ago. Because he’s more dangerous, he’s cagey, he’s a veteran. There’s nothing you can do to him he hasn’t seen.”
On his mental and physical condition coming into the fight:
“I’m coming here to fight my guts out. I’m in good shape. I’ve been training hard for this one for a long time – this man’s been in my head a long time. I go to sleep with Roy, and I wake up with Roy. He’s part of my family, we’re sick of talking about Roy. I can’t wait to see him Friday night and get it over with! I’m coming here to fight.”
On critics of the matchup:
“In a few days here, me and Roy are going to battle. We’re doing to prove a lot of critics wrong, a lot of doubters. When that bell rings, it’s only me and him in there. To be honest with you, critics mean zero. Their opinions mean nothing… [Roy Jones Jr.] said he’d come and fight me, and he’s here. He has the heart of the lion. But we’re going to get it down. I’ll shake your hand today, but I’ll tell you [to Jones Jr.] we’re in for a good fight, both of us. Roy Jones won’t forget my name for the rest of his life.”
In the main event the legendary Roy Jones, Jr. takes on Bare Knuckle legend Bobby Gunn for the WBF Cruiserweight title LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Scheduled to be in attendance are former Heavyweight champions Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, Michael Spinks and Tyson Fury
SKILL VS WILL will be distributed live throughout North America via cable and satellite in High Definition by New York-based MultiVision Media, Inc. The broadcast will premiere on Friday, February 17th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and will be carried throughout the month on video-on-demand. Please consult your local guide for channels and encores in your area. The suggested retail price is $24.99. The event will also be available worldwide on home computers, laptops, Smart TVs, iPhones, iPads, AppleTV, and Android devices on FITE-TV, Flipps, and other OTT (over-the-top) streaming services.
Tickets are on sale now ranging from $55 – $300 and can be purchased by calling (484) 935-3378 & www.firststatefights.com
Roy Jones, Jr. vs Bobby Gunn, promoted by David Feldman Promotions and the Casino at Delaware Park.