Last weekend, native Washingtonian Lamont Peterson, 35-3-1, 17 KO’s, proved yet again that he is a force at any welterweight and any weight around the storied division. Peterson was victorious in his bid against Russian fighter David Avanesyan, 22-2-1, 11 KO’s. In victory, Peterson picked up the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular title and solidified himself as a two weight division champion.
In what was a very competitive fight, Peterson was able to skillfully defeat his challenger by utilizing sustained body work to ensure that he laid the foundation for what was poised to be a full 12 round fight. While Avanesyan proved to be a game fighter, in the end the 39 fight veteran Peterson was able impress the judges in order to win a unanimous decision.
Peterson has always been a fighter who has a yeoman’s work ethic. He’s always been willing to take on the fighters that many others have avoided and rarely questions any move that his management makes. The list of fighters he’s faced reads like a who’s who of the top boxers of the last several years. He’s been in with the likes of Timothy Bradley, Amir Khan, Danny Garcia, and Lucas Matthysse. Peterson stepped in the ring with Matthysse when he was considered arguably the most dangerous puncher in boxing across any weight classes.
As always, it was business as usual for Peterson. He hadn’t been in the ring for well over a year but as he explain leading up to the fight with Avanesyan, he stays active in the gym. This shows the type of dedication that is needed in order to excel at the highest levels in the sport of boxing. At the end of the day it’s up to the fighter to ensure they’re getting the proper work as they know their bodies greater than anyone.
Peterson has put himself in line to take on the winner of the upcoming unification fight between Danny “Swift” Garcia and Keith “One Time” Thurman which takes place on March 4th. The fight has been highly anticipated and the winner of the contest will be considered the consensus #1 welterweight in the world. There is nothing Peterson would like more than to claim that title for himself. He’s battle tested and has already fought Garcia. Though he lost to Garcia officially, many, including myself, feel as though Peterson deserved the nod.
Peterson has patiently waited for the upcoming opportunity and it will be here sooner than we can expect. He's done it the old fashion way, win. No complaining, just fighting and winning. That's been the story of Peterson and true boxing fans can appreciate it. At the end of the day, talking can only take one so far and eventually they must step in the ring and prove themselves. Many haven't fallen in this regard. Peterson on the other hand has just let his fist do the talking throughout his career.