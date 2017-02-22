After putting Travis Browne to sleep on Sunday night, instead of putting the rest of the heavyweight division on notice, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis put the world of rest and relaxation on notice. Instead of calling out his next opponent, which is common place in the UFC, Lewis stated that he needed some time off, “I don’t want to hear nothing about no fighting for a few months”. Lewis said in his post-fight interview.
The Black Beast indicated it has been a grueling, sex-crazed, run up until his showdown with top-ranked fighter Travis Browne, and he needs a break. The fight itself was grueling as well. Lewis had a tough first round. Visibly hurt from the kicking attack from Browne, Derrick Lewis look winded, clutching at his mid-section while walking back to his corner as round one commenced.
Lewis wisely took the advice of his corner in between rounds and closed the distance in round two; taking away kicking range from Browne. Once the fight was fought on The Black Beat’s terms, Lewis quickly hurt Browne, ending the fight by punching Browne into oblivion.
Referee Mario Yamasaki should be suspended, as he did his best imitation of a deer in headlights, rather than a paid official, when Browne needed him the most.
The fight was the main event for the UFC’s Fox Sports 1 card. A highly anticipated heavyweight bout, where Browne; ranked 9th in the division, and Lewis; ranked 8th, fought for a chance to climb up the ranks and secure a title shot against UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.
With such an impressive win, Lewis is sure to climb up the ranks. So, is now the best time to talk rest?
The UFC is a high octane, fast-moving sport. Fighters are always getting hurt and the matchmakers are always looking for replacements. Can Lewis afford to shelf himself for a ‘few months’?
With that said, Lewis is one of the few heavyweights who must cut weight. He fought four times in 2016, his last fight prior to Sunday was early December; a need to rejuvenate his body is a legitimate want. Yet it creates a conundrum of potentially missing your ship when it comes in.
Wanting a few months off is the last thing Dana White and the UFC brass ever want to hear. Mr. White has made it quite clear over the years that his number one criteria for a UFC fighter is to be ready, willing and able to accept any fight offered on the other side of the telephone, save for doctor restrictions.
If Derrick Lewis gets a phone call prior to his desired time off, will he turn it down, or seize the day?