Bellator 173 airs Friday night in Belfast, Ireland. The main event features Liam McGeary taking on Brett “The Spartan” McDermott, in a light heavyweight showdown. McDermott is a late replacement for Vladimir Flipovic; who replaced McGeary’s original opponent, Chris Fields. You got all that? Injuries and replacements are common place in the MMA. McDermott is the benefactor of an unfortunate circumstance of MMA.
The main event is still a strong one. McGeary is coming off of a tough decision loss to Phil Davis, where the Bellator Light Heavyweight title was at stake. Liam is versatile; associated with Team Renzo Gracie and owns a Brown Belt in BJJ, under John Danasher. McGeary also has experience as a kick boxer; he has secured victories with strikes as well as submissions. He is also considered to have one of the best left hooks in MMA.
If you combine McGeary’s versatility with his height, 6’6; the mixed martial artist is literally a ‘Tall Order’ for anyone.
The Spartan is a former rugby player and looking to capitalize of the misfortunes of Fields and Flipovic. He is never in a dull fight and all of his victories, save one, have come via punches. Brett is looking to follow up his impressive TKO (punches) victory, over Dan Konecke in September.
Both McGeary and McDermott are accomplished strikers, tough as nails, and possess power in both hands. However, McGeary' kickboxing background and impressive BJJ make him a huge favorite over The Spartan. To be blunt, McGeary can win this fight in any numbers of ways. The Spartan just has one chance; a chance that has been successful for him up until now. Can Brett 'The Spartan' McDermott upset the apple cart, with his knockout power Friday night? Belfast awaits.