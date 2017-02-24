By Joshua “City” Brewer
The stakes are high. Implications have never been bigger. There are only two options, hold or fold. Will we see a royal flush? I’m not talking about a game of poker. I’m speaking on the Deontay Wilder, 37-0, 36 KO’s, Vs Gerald Washington, 18-0-1, 12 KO’s, fight. It really doesn’t get any bigger for the two fighters at this point in their career. No, this isn’t the fight we ultimately wanted and no, this isn’t the most lucrative fight available in the most storied division. That being said, the fight may very well be the most important fight in the heavyweight division right now. Before you get on your ‘high horse’ please give me a moment to explain myself.
We know that we’re going to witness a fight this April between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko later this year at Wembley Stadium, London, England. The fight will no doubt be a huge affair and has the potential to, and likely will, sell out. Joshua will be defending his International Boxing Federation (IBF) title and each has a chance to pick up the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) ‘Super’ title. We have the most dominant heavyweight of the last 10 years in Klitschko taking on the a fighter in Joshua who is poised to have a long and dominating run himself, depending on who you ask.
The fight that will undoubtedly put the heavyweight division back on the map and centered in the public eye is Deontay Wilder Vs Anthony Joshua. On one hand you have the a fighter representing the United States against the fighter representing the United Kingdom. It’ll be a huge fight regardless of where it takes place. When the two eventually meet, all heavyweight stakes and claims to #1 in the division will be on the line. And yes, I skipped right past Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury. What the boxing world needs is The Bronze Bomber battling it out with AJ.
This fight would pit two of the largest, speediest, and most powerful heavyweights in the division, each in their physical prime, against each other. The two have had vastly different roads though they share many similarities. Both are proven at the highest stage of the amateur level given Joshua’s Gold Olympic medal and Wilder’s Bronze Olympic medal. Both are undefeated with insane knockout ratios. Both are above six foot five. Both typically show up in impeccable shape. And both have an eye for the spotlight and the personality to transcend beyond boxing. For lack of better words, they each seem to possess some of the traits and qualities of some of the heavyweight stars of the past. This fight is a must!
Which brings me back to my original point. The stakes couldn’t be any higher for the upcoming Wilder Vs Washington fight. Wilder needs to win in impressive fashion in order to pick up the buzz he had prior to his injury. If he stops Washington I’m sure we’ll get much chatter regarding the potential mega-heavyweight fight with Joshua. Washington could spoil those plans and essentially take Wilder’s spot if he’s able to somehow come away with the win. If he were to do it in impressive fashion then he would likely become an instant star. This fight could single handedly change both fighters future and place in history. Washington must throw everything including the kitchen sink at Wilder. He’ll likely get no bigger chance than this one and must rise to the occasion.
Wilder is the favorite coming into the fight but we have had many shocking outcomes in the heavyweight divisions in the past. If Wilder is the future of American heavyweights and as good as many including myself think, he'll get the win. Same goes for Anthony Joshua in his fight with Klitschko. It seems to be destined. When destiny calls we all must answer. If you read my previous article on Anthony Joshua, then you know I view him as the future face of the heavyweight division. I also have a profound respect for Deontay Wilder and his skills. I guess we'll just have to see the two get it on in order to get a true assessment. This is boxing, so, fingers crossed