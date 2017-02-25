Liam McGeary’s quest to regain the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship got off to a successful start with a second-round stoppage over Brett “The Spartan” McDermott. The fight was not without tense moments for McGeary, as McDermott dropped him with a hellacious left jab in the opening minute of round one.
When asked about the shot after the fight, McGeary said “What a blast…I don’t want to get hit with another one of them” Subsequently the more athletic McGeary took over the round by avoiding most of McDermott’s blows, and working The Spartan with his left jab; opening a cut on McDermott’s face.
A tremendous right knee dropped McDermott at about 2:06 of the round. The remainder of the round was spent on the ground with McDermott trying to fight off submission attempts from McGeary.
The medical officials took a long look at McDermott after round one. The decision was made to allow The Spartan to continue. Liam proceeded to control distance with his jab. A steady diet of left jabs opened a new cut above McDermott’s right eye, referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the action to allow the medical staff to once again observe McDermott. The bout was stopped due to loss of vision in McDermott’s right eye at 1:06 into round two.
It was a valiant effort by McDermott, taking the fight on 72 hours notice, and providing the Belfast crowd with stunning opening minute. But the night belonged to McGeary. Worried about the power of The Spartan, Liam showcased defensive prowess without giving up his own offense. He knew he did not want to taste McDermott’s power again, yet he knew he still had to be aggressive; a tactic that might be overlooked by some observers.
It was announced after the fight that Liam McGeary will stepped into the cage again on May 19th, against fellow English light heavyweight Linton “The Swarm” Vassell. Vassell last fought in November, earning a unanimous decision over Francis Carmont. The fight will take place in London. McGeary is excited to have an “all English affair.” Phil Davis, the current Light Heavyweight Champion, has yet to have his next opponent announced.Contact the Feature Writers