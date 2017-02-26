Are you not entertained? Must a fighter go out on his/her shield in order to gain your respect. At what length and extent must a fighter put their body through for us fans to be satisfied? I’m just posing the question. I’ll let you be the judge. We have many different styles of fighters who grace our television screens and provide us with a form of entertainment that has long been loathed in many circles. Something continues to draw us back and regardless of how people feel, the history of boxing is very rich.
Some fighters are respected for their iron chins and the amount of punishment that they are willing to take in order to stand tall in both glory or defeat. Some fighters are loved and loathed for their brilliant displays of boxing and mastering the art of hitting and not being hit. Too much chagrin, fighters often need to explain why they’ve gone about winning a fight in such dominating fashion that to the fans it looks as though they made no effort to take out their opponents. Some are rewarded for this type of boxing while others struggle to gain marketing ground.
Who’s really at fault or is there really even fault to go around? From my perspective, the beauty of boxing involves the many contrasting styles that we see. Just as I’ve been entertained by slugfests, I’ve been entertained by wipeouts expected to be competitive. A few times of year we get those matches that blow the rest of the competition out of the water. This is no different than any other sport. Not every NBA game is going to be a back and forth shootout. Not every boxing match is going to be the Gatti Vs Ward.
One thing that goes unquestioned is skills. The ability to see such skillful wizardry in the ring is something that can’t be taken for granted. When we get to that point then we’ll know that we’re reached the ever rumored demise of boxing. As with anything, we mix the good with the bad. No, I’m not entertained by every single fight that I see just as I’m sure you aren’t. That being said, I respect every fighter that steps in the ring just as I hope everyone does. Ok, that’s my rant and I’m sticking to it.Contact the Feature Writers