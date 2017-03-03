By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… RSR readers I am truly sorry for my long absence and during that time, I received your emails and I think I replied to all of them. At my age of almost 87, my body can no longer achieve what my mind conceives, but I had a great run folks, so don’t feel sorry for me one bit. My bagel breaker Sadie is doing fine and she is in the other room with the Yenta Crew playing Gin, so I get to write and watch old fight tapes. Right now, I have on Beau Jack Vs Kid Gavilan two fighters both Al and I knew, and loved! RIP.
Let’s talk some boxing…
Keith Thurman – Danny Garcia… I actually like them both, but that little piece of work Angel (Danny’s Father) needs a bagel shoved down his throat everytime he opens his yap! I expect a good fight, but think Thurman pulls out the decision in the end.
Earnie Shavers… Can you imagine if he were around today with his explosive power? I think he would knock them all out as long as he had better stamina which a modern day Earnie I think would!
Donald Trump… I am going to take a word from Bradley. Fuggedaboutit!
Harvey Keitel… He is one fantastic actor! Here are my top five Keitel movies.
5. From Dusk To Dawn
4. Be Cool
3. Mother Jugs & Speed
2. Copland
1. Mean Streets
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father) …
If Al were alive today, this Saturday night he would be at my house watching Thurman Vs Garcia. And if I know Al, whomever I went with, he would always go against me for fun! I miss my old friend and with the recent death of his friend Billy Beck at 92, it brought back a flood of memories of the three of us owning Miami Beach back in the 50’s & 60’s. RIP Billy and give Al a big hug for me up there in Heaven!
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award goes to the great Glen Campbell. It breaks my heart that a man who gave so much in his music is now all, but gone due to that dreaded disease called Alzheimer's! I hope in what years I have left, I can see a cure for it because I have lost many to it and it breaks my heart!