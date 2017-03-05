David “The Hayemaker” Haye and Tony “Bomber” Bellew faced off in the O2 Arena in London, England, on March 4, 2017. He’re’s how I called the action.
Round 1: The first few seconds feature a lot of feinting. 30 seconds in Bellew lands a good left as they are coming off the ropes. Haye swings a couple of wild punches. The intensity and dislike seems very genuine. Bellew lands a good straight right. So far, Haye is looking every bit of a fighter coming off of a long layoff against soft touches. Bellew is the more poised fighter. Haye throws many wide, looping shots that don’t connect. Haye has his hands down for a good period of the first round. Haye misses another couple of punches as round one ends. 10/9 Bellew.
Round 2: Bellew looks extremely focused and poised coming out. Haye still looks unsure of when to step in. Haye is the fighter stalking forward, but so far nothing to show for it. Haye again misses a number of shots. He’s the bigger fighter, but looks decisively slower than Bellew. Bellew gets the better of Haye in an exchange close to the end of the round. 10/9 Bellew.
Round 3: Much stalking through the first minute but no punches of significance landed. After a minute and a half much of the same though Bellew seems to have the better jab. Both fighters seem to be swinging for the fences when they throw power shots. Bellew lands in another quick exchange. The fight has small spurts of action here and there, but round the round ends with not much between the two fighters. 10/9 Bellew.
Round 4: Haye misses with another right as we’re 30 seconds in. Bellew seems to be the calmer of the two, despite the intensity of the buildup to the fight. A minute and a half in and Haye lands a good right and left cross. Bellew takes them pretty well. Haye seems to finally be picking it up as he continues to stalk. Haye lands another good left cross as bellew ducks. Haye is still stalking with jabs to the body though Bellew lands an occasional here and there. 10/9 Haye.
Round 5: Bellew starts round five with a right. Seems to be pressing a bit, though Haye still seems to be the aggressor. Bellew again lands a decent shot as they get tangled up. Both fighters seem to want to stand their ground in the center of the ring at this point. Haye lands a few jabs followed by a straight. Haye lands a good right on Bellew against the ropes and looks to be taking control of the fight. Round end with stalking. 10/9 Haye.
Round 6: Haye lands a couple of jabs to the body 30 seconds in. Bellew finally throws a right that doesn’t land. A minute in Bellew lands a right. Haye appears hurt. They are now just crouched and swinging for the knockout. Bellew drops Haye. 10/8 Bellew
Round 7: Haye appears to have hurt his leg. He’s no longer moving. Bellew is landing a ton of shots. Haye is trying his best to defend but is taking punishment. Haye can barely stand. Bellew is looking for the stoppage. Bellew looks very tired from going for the TKO. Haye lands a good left and holds on. He’s still against the ropes, no movement. Bellew lands another barrage of shots as Haye waves him in . Bellew can’t seem to get haye out though he has no movement. Haye stumbles back to his corner as the round ends. 10/9 Bellew
Round 8: Have waves Bellew in again as he stands against the ropes. Bellew lands a couple of shots. Bellew starts backing up as Haye moves forward for the first time since round 6. Haye back to the ropes again Bellew lands a number of shots. Haye still hangs in and urges Bellew in. Haye with a wide right at the end of the round, though not effective. He can’t seem to get any muster on his punches but is showing true grit. 10/9 Bellew.
Round 9: Haye back to the ropes again. Haye is moving, in a backwards direction against the ropes, but clearly hurt. Haye swings with a few shots and lands. Bellew lands a few good shots of his own and continues to press. Haye lands a right and backs Bellew to the ropes. Belew lands 3 good shots as haye gets backed into the ropes again. Bellew is visibly tired but pressing as best he can. Haye lands a couple of good shots, seems to rock Bellew before landing an accidental low blow. The ref gives Bellew a chance to recover. They’re back in action but the round finishes. 10/9 Haye.
Round 10: Bellew seems to be pressing for the stoppage again as Haye is against the ropes. Bellew lands a low shot that offers Haye a quick breather. The two fighters exchange a couple of punches as action picks back up. More Haye against the ropes as Bellew throws shots. Bellew tries to tap gloves as Haye swings and misses wild. Bellew lands more shots with Haye’s back against the rope as the round ends. 10/9 Bellew
Round 11: Haye lands a good shot in the middle of the ring. This is the most movement Hayes had in awhile. Bellew stays active with his jab. Haye swings with a wild left and falls. Bellew presses once again and lands a huge right and left cross! Haye goes down, through the ropes. He tries to answer the count as the towel is thrown in. Bellew wins via TKO in a dramatic fight!
He seemed to be gaining momentum prior to his leg injury. The two fighters mentioned facing off again in the post fight interview. There was no rematch clause. Bellew showed a decent chin but I don't think he can last with the top guys a heavyweight, a move back down to cruiserweight may be the best option. Time will tell but it was another great night of boxing in the U.K.