Network television was treated to an excellent match-up of two welterweight fighters in their primes as Keith “One Time” Thurman took on Danny “Swift” Garcia for welterweight, 147 pound, prominence! Here’s how I called the action.
Round 1: Thurman starts out fast looking to set the tone from the beginning in a very aggressive manner landing some hard blows. Garcia connected with a left hook to follow up a Thurman left hook. Garcia with a nice overhand right as Thurman follows up with a right uppercut. Garcia stuns Thurman with a solid jab. Thurman lands a huge right that buckles Garcia’s legs and follows up with a few more punches. The intensity of each fighter is very high. He hurts Garcia with an overhand right again. Garcia escapes as the bell rings. Thurman wins that round with the late effort. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 2: The round starts with a wide miss by Garcia. Thurman lands a good right. Garcia counters Thurman with a good shot though he seems to take it well. Garcia gets in a good right to the body as we close in on the first two minutes. Garcia lands a good straight that Thurman essentially lunged into. Both fighters, when they do throw, throw with bad intentions. Thurman lands a very solid left as the fighters finish out the 2nd round. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 3: Each fighter starts out round three trying to establish the jab until Thurman lands a great left that makes Garcia duck his head down. Thurman gets in another good right as the stalk each other. Another right from Thurman seconds later. Garcia lands a good combination of punches on Thurman. Both fighters are on edge. Thurman is doing much of the lateral movement. Garcia works the body with a shot. Thurman lands another lead right hand with about 15 seconds left. Each fighter exchanges a blow or two with Garcia finishing with the final punch of the round. Very close round that I feel as though Garcia won. 10/9 Garcia.
Round 4: 30 seconds into the 4th with limited action. Thurman finally lands a good right to the body that is countered with Garcia’s own. Thurman lands a good right uppercut. Thurman gets in a head body combo as Garcia follows with a right. Both fighters are showing solid chins thus far but something may give. Thurman chooses to use a lot of lateral movement to end the round before landing two punches. Another close round. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 5: The beginning of round five starts out similar to round 4. Garcia finally lands a right before the fighters get tangled. Again, a very intense fight. Both fighters are very focused. Thurman lands a good right before they get tangled again. Thurman with another two-punch combo. Garcia presses with a couple of hooks to the body before catching a right hook from Thurman. Thurman lands another good left hook towards the end of the round. Both fighters throwing hard punches to close out the round. Once again it’s very close and could go either way. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 6: Garcia starts the round with a couple of jabs. Lateral movement still dictated by Thurman. Garcia seems intent on using the jab this round. Thurman with a good right body shot. Garcia has had many close misses that would no doubt have an effect on Thurman. Garcia lands a right that slightly grazes Thurman. Garcia lands another solid right on the back end of a combo. Solid body shot from Thurman with the left. Thurman finishes a round with a right hand but Garcia had his best round since early on. 10/9 Garcia.
Round 7: Good right to the body by Garcia as he builds on his investment to that area. Garcia with another good combination to the body around the minute and a half mark. Garcia seems to be building momentum with the most action he’s shown all fight in the last two rounds. Garcia lands a low shot and gets a warning from the ref. Thurman lands a good jab and a good hook shortly thereafter. Thurman closes the round strong with another couple of punches. I give the slight edge to Garcia that round. 10/9 Garcia.
Round 8: Garcia with a couple of good jabs early. Thurman lands a few punches in a good exchange. Garcia with a right to the body. Thurman lands a couple of good jabs as Garcia shows good defense. Garcia lands a good right as Thurman turns. Good body shot from Thurman. Garcia lands a good right around the 10 second mar. Thurman finish the round with a good right uppercut. Slight edge to Thurman. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 9: Garcia was instructed to go to the body between rounds and lands a good right. He seems to be focused on heeding that advice. Thurman lands a good left check hook. Thurman with a good uppercut and hook. The pace has started to slow down. Thurman lands a good two punch combo. Thurman is starting to throw more punches as Garcia misses the majority of his. Both fighters finish the round swinging. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 10: Thurman starts the round with a right straight while still using his lateral movement well. Both fighters using the jab at this point. Garcia lands a good two punch combo followed by a solid right to the body. Thurman with a good left hook. Garcia lands a good counter right uppercut close to the minute mark. Garcia seems to have more urgency this round. Thurman lands a of good punches towards the close of the round but Garcia finishes with a body shot. Close round. 10/9 Garcia.
Round 11: Thurman seems to be pressing this round using the jab. Garcia lands a good body shot with the right. Tough New York crowd tonight. Thurman with a good jab as he makes Garcia miss. Thurman using a lot of movement as he stays on his toes. Thurman trying to take control of the fight with his movement and boxing. Garcia following but must cut the ring off. Thurman lands a couple of good shot as Garcia tries to answer. 10/9 Thurman.
Round 12: Thurman lands a good right to start round 12. Garcia needs to give everything this round. Solid jab by Thurman. Garcia can’t seem to catch Thurman as his movement is fluid. Thurman with another straight. The crowd is chanting Danny. Nice body shot by Garcia. Thurman lands a good left hook of his own. Garcia catches Thurman with a good shot as they exchange. Garcia going all in for the body with more aggression. Both fighters close the round throwing shots. 10/9 Garcia.
At the end of the fight I have it 115 to 113 for Keith Thurman in a very good fight.
Official it’s a split decision victory for Keith Thurman! Good fight. Garcia thinks that he pulled off the win. Would have been a tough loss for either fighter. Great fight for boxing fans.
Erickson Lubin picked up another win in dramatic fashion over Jorge Corta. Lubin landed a crushing left hand that dropped Corta and had him seemingly out before he hit the canvas. Corta was able to stand up but was dazed to the point where the referee stopped the fight. Lubin showed one punch knockout power with his overhand left. Lugin has a great future ahead of him at junior middleweight and hopefully we get to see him in with to 6-15 contender.
Overall good night for Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and boxing in general. PBC is off to a great start for the year and it’s been a treat for boxing fans. Hopefully we continue to see more good fights overall as the 2017 year in general has been great for boxing.
