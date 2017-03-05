By Vinny “Glory Days” Lucci (At Ringside)
The atmosphere at Barclays Center Brooklyn New York is at fever pitch with a magnetic storm brewing in the atmosphere within. The main event welterweight title unification has boxing world once again divided in two as stanch supporters of both champions have filled arena to the rafters.
Yesterday at weigh in Ring Announcer Jimmy Lennon, JR. declared WBA champ Keith Thurman tipped the scales at 146 ¼ lbs. I wondered to myself in jest if Keith’s awesome mane of hair accounted for a full pound. Danny Garcia came in comfortably ¼ pound heavier and both men looked sculpted to perfection and ready to do battle.
On a distracting note, Danny’s Dad Angel was on “best” behavior but is still an attention hog and distracting as media clamored for photo opps and questions. The faceoff had our boys nose to nose with nary room to slip a piece of paper between them. Keith’s eyes for twenty seconds looked like the orbs were satanically possessed and on fire. Danny returned in kind without flinching until he feigned a “Draconian” three-inch head jerk that was meant to get Keith to blink. Both warriors showed nerves of steel under intense New York Media pressure with neither giving an inch. Reporters and rabid fans realizing this is the prelude to the dance rejoiced in banter. The immortal Ray Leonard stood between both champions holding their hand aloft and looking fit enough to take on the winner.
This scribe can’t implore fans enough to catch the excellent matches hosted here yearly since its coronation in 2012 and experience the MSG type of bravado that electrifies the crowd. Ringside has fans and elite alike reciting the speculations why their chosen hero will come out victorious. Both men are undefeated and each will be paid 2 million dollars apiece. In what may be a moot point, Danny owns two questionable wins over Mauricio Herrera and Lamont Peterson refusing both boxers a rematch. Going into tonight’s match Garcia does own hall of fame credentials with a stellar resume featuring a galaxy of stars although those stats were acquisitioned at junior welterweight.
Keith has been made a slight betting favorite as both orthodox fighters prepare to square up in ring. With only an inch separating the height and reach differential the boys are prepared to see eye to eye for as long as it lasts.
Style wise the gents are poised for fistic mayhem. Danny maintains better balance but pays the price by being a flat footed fighter who is more apt to inhale a punch’s fury full force. Keith commands the entire canvass to box and choose when he’ll unload his vaunted “one time” power. Will the WBA champion be able to absorb the thunderous body shots Garcia will test him with in an attempt to expose what is perceived as an Achilles tendon in his armor? Can the WBC champion walk down his fleet footed rival and stand up his natural power at 147?
At introductions, Keith is introduced first, enters ring wearing stylish white sleeveless robe with racing stripes of red and blue embroidery. Danny enters ring wear gaudy white camouflage robe with hood up. Underneath he adorned a white grim but silly facial mask with faux blood stains. When introduced Danny kissed both his biceps, an eerie karma as he was about to kiss his title goodbye too.
First bell: Keith comes out fast backing Danny up and forcing him to surrender real estate. He’s using his jab, straight right, and using power keeping his foe in check. At forty second mark they trade heavy leather with Keith winning the exchange. 2:15 mark Keith buckles Danny’s knees perhaps looking for the early kill but unable to capitalize. Final exchange at bell is sloppy as both fighters are obviously high strung and shaking loose raw nerves.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round Two: Keith starts off as stalker. In the blink of an eye in middle of round It is now Danny who is coming forward. Garcia is known as a slow starter and can’t afford giving away opening rounds in hopes of gaging timing and rhythm. While he’s advancing momentum, he is doing little by way of scoring. Last thirty seconds Keith attempts to steal round back with power shots that once again took control of round. A difficult round to score. Do you like Garcia controlling 80% of round, or Thurman’s fine work closing it out? As I have been critical of bad judging in past year of crucial bouts I have given this round to Danny in expectations that the judges would see it his way. If I were judging, Thurman would take this stanza.
Garcia 10 / 9
Round three: Thurman resembles a panther stalking with the agility to side step and befuddle His prey whenever he feels the need to exploit Danny’s flat footed lumbering footwork. Keith is out throwing Danny on a 4 to 1 basis and matching him for power shots. The casual fan can easily pick up that the WBC champ is loading up one shot at a time in hopes one body shot or left hook will swing momentum that once again is eluding him. The champs have already confirmed a pattern of trading places in who will lead and come forward. Thurman resumes the control of first round and swinging for the fences in last few seconds before bell.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round four: Danny seems to have warmed up and less stiff as he tries to be the aggressor. They trade in ring center. A big right hand by Keith backs up the WBC champion. Keith elects to use his legs and dominate with movement and spear his shots from outside.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round five: Garcia gives ground and simply isn’t using his jab enough to set up any kind of combination. He is incapable of landing the right hand behind a jab, and has failed to double up on the jab. I am taking notes on why he is losing round as much as why Thurman is winning. Keith has controlled the tempo, and dictated the distance. Danny can’t match Keith’s punch out put or cut the ring. Last ten seconds boys go to war evenly.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round six: Keith is in the zone and exploiting Danny’s one dimensional style. Now that Danny is a full fledged welterweight he can’t shake his foe with body shots or occasional stray left hook. Garcia has a very repetitious offense and telegraphs his right hand. He is unable to land it and depending on making Keith walk into the left. He tries to regain forward progress at middle of round but fails. Keith is boxing smooth and confident and can escape the pocket effortlessly on either side of gate. At the bell Keith unloads some big shots to put exclamation mark on round.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round seven: Danny has controlled round by keeping Keith on his heels. He goes low three times and gets 2 warnings from referee Michael Griffin. Keith tries to steal round back with furious flurry at rounds end but it’s too late.
Garcia 10 / 9
Round eight: Danny’s left hand is even lower than usual and his guard has become porous. Keith is once again circling ring and controlling action easily swaying momentum back in his favor. In fact, he is boxing so beautifully Garcia looks like his sparring partner.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round 9: It’s clear to myself and anyone I talk to ringside that barring a knockout it’s now Thurman’s fight to lose. He has Danny’s number and is frustrating him all night while out landing both jabs and power shots. The WBA champ has miles to spare in his legs while Danny needs to splay his back foot behind himself to anchor his weight when Keith unloads. Keith ran away with middle round exchanges and had big last ten second flurry. My mind reverberates with visions of what the other top three welters would be doing this evening against Danny. Kell Brook, Manny Pacquiao, and Errol Spence, JR. all possess the speed and boxing ability to handcuff and punish him also.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round ten: There is a lack of clarity as to why Thurman starts off this round in reverse but he is literally giving round away as Danny’s corner realizes he needs big finish in taking final rounds or be desperate for the knockout. Danny is throwing hard one/two combinations and letting the left hook go. The last 30 seconds they go to war ring center but it’s clearly a Garcia round.
Garcia 10 / 9
Round 11: The championship rounds. That still sticks in my throat whenever I say it. It’s night like this I truly wish the fifteen rounders of the glorious past were still intact to separate the great champions from the good ones. Keith refocused and was back in control winning the fight with footwork, which allows him to accentuate either his offense or defense at will. Keith has forward momentum and can clearly see the light at end of tunnel. Danny is in pursuit in second half of round and tried in vain in last 15 seconds to steal it.
Thurman 10 / 9
Round twelve: Keith has been told to box, box, and box. Be smart. In juxtaposition Angel Garcia has been giving Danny sound advice but the sense of urgency has been missing all night. Garcia needs a knockout and Pops knows it. Keith comes out dancing reminiscent of Oscar De la Hoya refusing to engage final round against Felix Trinidad some years back. Danny is desperate and winging shots in hopes anything connecting can keep Keith flatfooted long enough for a go for broke strategy. Two minute sin they go to war one last time. It’s too little, too late as the final bell rings. All the Garcia’s phony triumphant bravado of raised hands is not beguiling the judges or the crowd. Danny has won the round but lost the war. Keith handed this one to him as a consolation prize.
Garcia 10 / 9
Ringside Report had Keith Thurman winning 116 / 112
I predicted a Thurman win weeks ago when handicapping this fight for our viewership.
The judges had a split decision with Thurman capturing Garcia’s belt and becoming unified WBA/WBC welterweight champion and handing Danny his first official loss.
Judge John McKaie 116 / 112 Thurman
Judge Kevin Morgan 115 / 113 Garcia
Judge Joseph Pasquale 115 / 113 Thurman
Twitter announced it received 61% votes for Thurman
Ringside poll had Thurman winning comfortably.
Post-fight the Garcia’s predictably cried foul and said they won the fight. Seems the only time Danny can be seen off camera without Angel forcing his way into view is when he’s actually fighting. It’s getting old already!
Thurman was gracious in victory and dedicated fight to longtime friend who passed and first recognized his talent.
There was no rematch clause. None needed. Thurman had Danny’s number and punched his ticket.
