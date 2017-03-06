Vinny’s Views: Keith Thurman – Danny Garcia Aftermath and Press Fight Comments & Must Watch Video Addressing Angel Garcia
March 5th, 2017 Bad Brad
(Publisher Note: Vinny’s sentiments about Angel Garcia are echoed by me as well. But I will take it to the street some… Angel Garcia is a loudmouth racist troll that nobody would ever of heard of it he wasn’t living vicariously through his son Danny Garcia. I, in fact, like Garcia as a fighter, but as I said on my RSR Video Show a few months back, he is a cosigner on his dad’s crap because he doesn’t put an end once and for all with his tirades on his behalf.
This is “Bad” Brad Berkwitt and I stand by everything I just said & fully back Vinny’s thoughts in this article as well!
Here is my RSR Video Email Bag Show where I blasted Angel about his racial nonsense!
By Vinny “Glory Days” Lucci
None are so blind as those who will not see. (Proverb; John Heyward, 1546) There is more to be learned about people with how they deal with adversity than you could ever learn from their victories. The postfight press conference for the welterweight title unification was an eye opener in many aspects of the true nature of what makes a champion. Last night when I left Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn my notebook was filled with dozens of scribbles and short hand notes as to how the evening unfolded. The gents I was with were dumbfounded as to how I broke down fight in advance and called everything on the money except a late stoppage.
At the press podium newly crowned unified champion Keith Thurman told the media what his keys to victory were. His words echoed his pre-fight predictions of the style, pace and momentum the bout would unfold to.
Listening to Keith a writer doesn’t even need to ask questions. The man is a champion who has no phony illusions as to who he is what or what he can accomplish. He makes no excuses for margins and gives a plethora of credit to his opponents. Just give the man a microphone and let him talk. Listening to him break down the fight sounded like he was reading from my pre-fight handicap weeks ago as I analyzed the style match up for viewers and broke it down by the numbers.
Here are some snippets from last night:
Keith Thurman: “Defense, defense… good fight. It’s called boxing baby.” “Danny throws wide punches.” Those wide punches are easily telegraphed especially if you lead with a hook. “I landed 2 to 3 punches to every 1 of his.” When asked of Danny’s power Keith responded, “He’s strong. One punch caught me in the arm that missed and felt like a brick. My arm is still numb.” When asked about Danny’s style Keith responded, “He’s flat footed. It gives him leverage when he punches because he has weight behind it, but at the same token it allowed me to move and box around him all night.“ When asked about the tempo of the fight Keith responded, “I used him like a computer. If something worked; I copy and paste and did again.”
When asked, whose next Keith has responded, “I’m not sure. He can have rematch but his Dad don’t want it. I have a mandatory out there but prefer to give fans big fights, as I have just given them two in a row. (Shawn Porter) I will be back this year and not just ride this victory out.”
Keith volunteered, “This is my day job. I love what I do. I passed the test. Danny did not pass the Keith Thurman test…”
Danny opened his statement with, “I take my defeats just like I take my wins, like a true champion.” You got to like Danny also. His smile and easy going manner belies how he makes a living. That aside, why shouldn’t Danny take the loss? He clearly lost. I gave him four rounds but was generous in giving him the second in which he clearly controlled the pace until last thirty seconds when Thurman stole it back with a thunderous barrage before the bell. Knowing how judges score, I hedged giving it to Danny.
When asked what, he could have done better Danny admitted, “I could have thrown more combinations instead of one punch at a time.” Refreshing honesty, but no one wins a fight one punch at a time. Not George Foreman, no one. For future reference, you can quote me on that one!
He then went on to finish that statement with, “I didn’t want to get caught reaching…” Well, Danny, that’s brawling. So, what was your game plan exactly? You had trouble cutting off the ring most of the fight. You rarely jabbed and never doubled up on it. You admitted you fired one punch at a time. You admitted you weren’t looking to get tagged back. Following Keith around hoping to land one fight changing body shot or landing one single KO blow is not a fight plan.
Danny explained further when questioned about what he expected from the fight, “I expected him to box.” Then offered the startling revelation, “I’m a slow starter”!
I cited all this weeks in advance handicapping the outcome which gave credence to my pick of Thurman. At least Danny knows why he came up short, there should be no debate as to the decision. Judge Kevin Morgan got it wrong. Nothing Garcia did in the entire night could justify the 115-113 scoring. Danny knew the problems presented by squaring off against Thurman and was ill prepared to negate the loss. I really dig Danny, can’t say it enough but its time already to give up the ghost, or perhaps time to give up your current trainer. When asked if his father Angel was upset, Danny smiled ear to ear and said, “My father is always upset”! Which drew laughter from entire room.
Which brings us to Angel Garcia himself. His initial disappointment could be understood. Your son just lost (officially) his first pro fight along with his title and money making opportunities for fiscal year ahead. He just lost a unification match which will be remembered for decades for its significance. His first question at podium was “Are you upset with decision? His response was after saying it he wasn’t a bad sport. “You can’t win a fight running bro. He hit Danny a good shot in the first and he sucked it up came back in the second. After that he ran. He ran in 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. How he win the fight? You got to be kidding me brother, this is a sport where you have to make contact”.
He compared fight to Lara Vs Alvarez, which was foolish since Lara who elected to run the second half of fight was not given the decision. The analogy was bad from the start since Lara did little in the way of offense and Keith picked his moments in every round. He repeated, “If we got beat, if he won, they I’d take my hat off to you and say good job champion. You can’t be a world champion like that bro. You just cannot”.
But then as always, with Poppa Garcia it has to get ugly. “I’m just disgusted with boxing right now. I really want Danny to retire today. I really want him to retire. Rematch no. The only one we give a rematch is Morales. I don’t think we should get a rematch. Start all over if Danny wants to do it. I, the advice I give as Dad, we ain’t no stepping stone to nobody. We ain’t no stepping stone”.
Somebody needs to remind both Garcia’s that the boxing community of media and fans wanted to see justice done and demanded Danny rematch what was perceived to be gift wins over Lamont Peterson and Mauricio Herrera. Someone needs to remind Angel that Danny beat an over the hill Erik Morales by unanimous decision five years ago, then stopped him in 4 the same round. Morales has not fought since. Can someone please explain his twisted logic to me?
As Keith was making his opening statement giving credit to Danny by exclaiming it was a great fight, the man who claimed he wasn’t a sore loser screamed from the side of the podium, “The WBC is disgusting. They’re disgusting”!
Interviewed on camera while exiting the conference room seconds later Angel said, “I don’t give a fuck about him man. For real, I want Danny to retire today. Fuck this shit man, we ain’t no stepping stone for nobody. He ain’t no true champion. I scored it at least 7…..pause, I give him five, I give him five if anything. He didn’t fucking win. The WBC is disgusting to give him the fucking belt. Fucking disgusting”. When asked what Danny should have done differently Angel responded, “Knock him the fuck out. He should have knocked him the fuck out…..because he was a favorite going in. Everyone favored them, because they were on his fucking dick……….all the way down to his fucking balls. They were sucking his penis from top of penis to………….little dick probably. His closing address to the troops…” He ain’t from Philly, he ain’t got a big dick”.
Like I said in my opening line and everybody has to have one, “None are so blind as those who will not see.” “Denial” isn’t just a mighty river in Africa. Angel says he isn’t a sore loser then goes on his patented tirades. He’s a bad winner also refusing to grant justified rematches to boxers who not only deserved them but truly needed the paydays. If there was any way in hell Danny could have won by knockout, he would have. He tried in vain and was unable to set it up because Thurman had his number.
In Angel’s own estimation Keith won five rounds, which if correct would have given Danny a two point edge. That’s not much to brag about. Giving Keith 7 rounds isn’t a robbery. In all fairness, he took 8 or 9 rounds but Angel is mad because they are no longer in spotlight. Pop Garcia just pissed on the WBC as if they scored the fight against his son. Reality check, nobody gives a flying hockey puck what Angel thinks, it’s his son we want to see fight. Nothing else.
Affirmation time. Danny it’s time for a change. You’re too good, young, tough, brave and talented to hang the gloves up over one loss. Pop can’t take you any further than he has. While we all believe, he has your best interests at heart he can’t get you to the next level, and that is “maintaining” greatness. You need a new trainer and let Dad oversee your conditioning. Knowing his pride, he will never accept being a second in your corner. It’s your career. Only you can make the best decisions for yourself. A superficial make over is warranted. Start with the nickname “Swift”. It doesn’t fit a flat footed fighter. Nobody refers to you as “Swift” when talking boxing. Next, give up the childish mask. Let fans see your face you don’t need a silly gimmick to enter the ring. Then get yourself a coach who can get you on the balls of your feet and teach you to pivot. I predicted the footwork was going to be the key element in this fight.
At welterweight, the three best matchups aside from rematch with Keith offer you the same challenge of speed in the guise of Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence, JR., and Kell Brook. Based on what we saw last night you won’t beat any of them.
Congratulations to unified champion Keith Thurman.
