The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of trainer / manager Lou Duva. He passed away today. He was 95.
1998 Hall of Fame Inductee Lou Duva
“Lou Duva was fiercely devoted to his fighters and to the sport that he dedicated his life to,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “Everyone at the Hall of Fame joins the boxing community in mourning his passing.”
Born on May 28, 1922 in New York, Duva moved to Paterson, NJ as a child. He committed his life to the sweet science and as a manager / trainer he worked with such world champions as Mark Breland, Bobby Czyz, Livingstone Bramble, Meldrick Taylor, Michael Moorer and Hall of Famers Evander Holyfield, Pernell Whitaker, Mike McCallum and Arturo Gatti. Duva received the “Manager of the Year” Award (1984) and the “Long and Meritorious Service to Boxing” Award (1993) from the Boxing Writers Association of America. The WBA named him “Trainer of the Year” in 1987 and 1994. In 1977 the Duva family started the promotional company Main Events.
In 1998 Duva was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.