By Jeffrey “Italian Medallion” Cellini
Next week, on Saturday March 18th, on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs fight, pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez, 46-0, 38 KO’s will put his WBC World Super Flyweight championship on the line against Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 41-4-1, 38 KO’s. Also, former world champion Carlos Cuadras,35-1-1, 27 KO’s will face Mexican David Carmona, 20-3-5, 8 KO’s on the same card.
Last September, Gonzalez defeated Cuadras by 12-round unanimous decision to win the WBC Super Flyweight belt. Cuadras is hoping for an opportunity to avenge his loss to Gonzalez; however, ‘Chocolatito is planning on moving up from 115 pounds to 118 after next weekend’s title mandatory title defense. The 28-year old Cuadras came on late in that fight, yet still lost on all three scorecards (117-111,116-112,115-113).
“My goal is to come out and win on the 18th of March,” Cuadras said. “If ‘Chocolatito’ wants to call me a clown, well, I’m a clown that gave him his toughest fight. You know what? I’m gonna show him in our rematch”.
“I have watched Carmona fight”, Cuadras said. “He is from Mexico City. We are fellow countrymen. I think he’s a very tough fighter. I watched him in his last fight, when he lost a unanimous decision to Inoue. But I’m going to go out there and will be looking for the knockout”.
Three-division world champion Roman Gonzalez has a record of 15-0,9 KO’s in world title fights and a record of 9-0, 6 KO’s against former, current and future world titlists. Besides defeating Cuadras, ‘Chocolatito’ has conquered Yutaka Niida, Katsunari Takayama, Ramon Garcia Hirales, Juan Francisco Estrada, Francisco Rodriguez, JR., Akira Yaegashi, Edgar Sosa, and Brian Viloria. When pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather, JR. retired in September 2015, Gonzalez was installed as the new No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.
The former WBC Super Flyweight champion Cuadras has a record of 6-1-1,4 KO's in World Title fights.